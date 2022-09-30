New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Supply Chain Series" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323908/?utm_source=GNW





These trend opportunity profiles cover 11 key industries: Aerospace and defense; health, wellness, and wellbeing; retail; information and communication technologies; supply chain and logistics; fast-moving consumer goods; security; energy and environment; business and financial services; mobility; industrial; and food and agriculture.



This edition of Trend Opportunity Profiles features trend advancements in the supply chain, including new business models, such as cold chain-as-a-service, flexible fulfillment, microfulfillment distribution hubs, warehouse-as-a-service, shipping software as-a service, features of advanced technologies in supply chain, such as edge computing, smart contracts, and supply chain control tower.



Keywords: Intelligent supply chain solutions, autonomous SCM, Real-time predictive maintenance, Software based shipping solutions, automated shipping management platforms, global transport management software, cloud-based warehouse optimization and fulfilment solutions, on-demand fleet management, inventory and production management, manufacturing control tower (MCT), inventory control towers, smart contract-based solutions for inventory management, hyper-local delivery, omnichannel supply chain.



Author: Vinay Venkatesan

