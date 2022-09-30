Medical Suction Device Market Size to Reach USD 1.9 Bn by 2030

Los Angeles, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical suction devices market size was accounted at USD 1 billion in 2021. The medical suction devices are utilized mainly for the surgical procedures in order to drain the excess mucus or fluid that is collected in the body. The rapidly increasing number of people who suffer with respiratory disorders has helped the market to record a considerable revenue over the period of time. The suction devices play a major role for vacating the passages which are blocked by mucus or excess fluid.



Key Takeaways:

By portability, the non-portable devices segment has accounted 69% revenue share in 2021.

The portable devices segment is growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

By vacuum systems, the electrically powered segment has generated 48% market share in 2021.

By end use, the respiratory disease segment has accounted 31.5% market share in 2021.

The gastric treatment segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The North America region has captured 29.5% market share in 2021.

In Asia Pacific is poised to reach at a CAGR of 5.9% between year 2022 to 2030.





What is the regional impact on the medical suction device market?

The geography region of North America has emerged as the largest market for medical suction devices as a result of the huge number of surgical procedures that are carried out in this particular region. Rapid advancements in the health care industry in terms of the devices and equipment that are utilized for the surgical procedures has boosted the market for suction devices to a great extent. A huge number of people belonging to this region suffer with chronic pulmonary disorders which has emerged as a major reason for the growth of the market. The huge number of people belonging to the geriatric population has also emerged as a major driving force for the suction devices market in this particular region.

The region of Asia Pacific has also emerged as our major contributor for the growth of the suction devices market owing to the huge number of surgical procedures that are carried out. The active participation of the government for boosting the health care industry has increased the demand for advanced medical suction devices.

Report highlights

On the basis of portability , the segment of non-portable suction devices has emerged as the largest segment as a result of the increasing demand for this type of suction devices among the health care industries. As the patients belonging to a hospital do not need to be transferred from one place to another the demand for non-portable suction devices is increasing in the health care industry. The emergence of emergency health care services is boosting the market for portable suction devices.

On the basis of vacuum system, the segment of electrically powered suction devices has emerged as the largest segment as it is the most common type of suction device utilized by the healthcare sector. The electrically powered suction devices provided a very strong suction force which makes the process extremely easy.

, the segment of electrically powered suction devices has emerged as the largest segment as it is the most common type of suction device utilized by the healthcare sector. The electrically powered suction devices provided a very strong suction force which makes the process extremely easy. On the basis of end user , the segment of respiratory diseases has emerged as the largest consumer as a result of the increasing number of patients suffering with respiratory disorders who require the intervention of a suction device for clearing the airway passage. The segment of gastric disorders follows next due to the increasing number of cases suffering with the complication of ascites which can be managed with the help of a suction device.

On the basis of end user, the segment of respiratory diseases has emerged as the largest consumer as a result of the increasing number of patients suffering with respiratory disorders who require the intervention of a suction device for clearing the airway passage. The segment of gastric disorders follows next due to the increasing number of cases suffering with the complication of ascites which can be managed with the help of a suction device. On the basis of geography, the region of North America has emerged as the largest market for medical suction devices as a result of the huge number of surgical procedures that are carried out in this particular region.

Recent developments

In October 2020 - A medical suction device was introduced into the market by Medela healthcare which aimed to provide a better support to the health care system. The main objective was to drain out the excess fluid from the system while the patient is on ventilator.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.9 Billion Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific CAGR 7.39% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Precision Medical, Inc., Integra Biosciences AG, Medicop, Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Welch Vacuum, Laerdal Medical, Labcoco Corporation, Amsino International, Inc., Olympus Corporation

Market dynamics

Drivers

The increasing number of patients suffering with acute and chronic respiratory diseases has helped the market to record a considerable revenue over the period of time. The rapidly increasing number of surgical procedures that are carried out in the medical sector has boosted the demand for advanced medical suction devices that makes the procedure easier. New technologies have been introduced into the market by the key market players which has attracted the potential consumers all over the world for surgical procedures. The usage of suction devices in the gynecological department has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The restrictions and limitations that are imposed Regarding the reimbursement facilities for the usage of advanced devices and procedures has emerged as a major obstacle for the growth of the medical suction devices market. The utilization of advanced procedures increases the total cost of the surgical procedure which makes it unaffordable for the common people. Rules and regulations which have been imposed regarding the introduction of new devices into the market has challenged the growth of the local market players. The lack of disposable income available with the people restricts them from opting for advanced surgical equipment which emerges as another obstacle for the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The extensive research and development programs which are carried out by the key market players in order to introduce advanced medical suction devices into the market has emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of this industry. The huge number of surgical procedures that require the usage of medical suction devices provides a great opportunity for the growth of the market. The outbreak of the pandemic emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of the market as the demand for medical suction devices had increased tremendously.

Challenges

The government has imposed various regulatory norms regarding the introduction of new medical devices and equipment into the market which has proved to be a major challenge for the suction device market. This step has been taken to ensure the efficacy of the devices that are utilized in the healthcare sector in the interest of the consumers. The fluctuating insurance rules and regulations has emerged as another major challenge for the growth of the suction devices market which effects the reimbursement amount that is provided to the patient. The high cost of the surgical procedures as a result of the advanced technologies that are used hampers the growth of the market to great extent.

Market Segmentation

By Portability

Portable

Non portable

By Vacuum System

Electrically powered

Manual

Venturi





By Type

AC-powered Devices

Battery-powered Devices

Dual-powered Devices

Manually Operated Devices

By Suction Parts

Vacuum Pump

Bacterial Filter

Vacuum Gauge

Moisture Or Debris Trap

Suction Catheter

Others

By Applications

Airway Clearing

Surgical Applications

Research and Diagnostics





By End User

Gastric

Respiratory

Wound section

Delivery rooms

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





