Global Solder Materials Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Emergence of Nanoparticle-Based Solder Materials Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solder Materials Market by Type (With Lead, Lead-Free), Product (Bar, Wire, Paste, Flux), Process (Wave/Reflow, Screen Printing, Robotic, Laser), End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solder materials market is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2022 to USD 4.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the solder materials market is attributed to their high demand in consumer electronics, automotive and others industries.

Solder bar segment to be the largest product of solder materials

Solder bar melted into solder pots can be a faster, more automated method of soldering than hand-soldering with solder wire. Solder pots that have a pump creating a wave are called wave solder machines, solder fountains, or selective solder machines. Solder bar is used in various applications, including high-tech electronics and printed circuit boards.

Automotive to be the second-largest segment during the forecast period

Soldering materials are used for armatures, radiators, wire harnesses, car electrical systems and other parts required in the automotive industry. Strong alloys are commonly used in this industry. Soldering materials are not only used in new vehicle assembly but are also used in the repair and rework of damaged electronic components in vehicles.

Europe to be the second-largest market for solder materials

Emerging Europe is the second-largest market for solder materials, accounting for a share of 16.8%, in terms of value, in 2021. Henkel (Germany) is the leader of solder materials in the European region, as well as globally. The European automotive sector is proposing a plan comprising 25 actions to support a strong recovery of the sector and the economy of the region.

As part of the action plan, the sector calls for coordinated vehicle-renewal schemes for all vehicle types and categories across the EU. This action is intended to boost private and business demand, support economic recovery across the board as well as accelerate the rejuvenation of the vehicle fleet on Europe's roads.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia-Pacific to Witness Relatively Higher Demand for Solder Materials

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Solder Materials Market, by End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Solder Materials Market, by End-Use Industry

4.4 Solder Materials Market, by Type

4.5 Solder Materials Market, by Product

4.6 Solder Materials Market, by Process

4.7 Solder Materials Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from Electronics Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Usage in Automotive Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Lead-Free Solder Materials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Lead-Free Solders

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Nanoparticle-Based Solder Materials

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Health Risks Associated with Soldering

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Ecosystem Mapping

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

6.6 Trade Analysis

6.6.1 Import-Export Scenario of Solder Materials Market

6.7 Price Analysis

6.8 Key Conferences & Events in 2022

6.9 Regulatory Analysis

6.9.1 Restriction of Use of Hazardous Substances (Rohs) Regulations

6.9.2 Environmental Protection Agency (Epa)

6.9.3 Ipc J-Std-001 Standard Soldering Requirements

6.10 Patent Analysis

6.10.1 Introduction

6.10.2 Methodology

6.10.3 Document Type

6.10.4 Patent Publication Trends

6.10.5 Insights

6.10.6 Legal Status of Patents

6.10.7 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.10.8 Top Patent Applicants

6.10.9 Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years

6.11 Composition and Liquidus Temperatures of Key Solder Materials

7 Solder Materials Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 with Lead

7.3 Lead-Free

8 Solder Materials Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wire

8.3 Bar

8.4 Paste

8.5 Flux

8.6 Others

9 Solder Materials Market, by Process

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wave/Reflow

9.3 Screen Printing

9.4 Robotic

9.5 Laser

10 Solder Materials Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Industrial

10.5 Building

10.6 Others

11 Solder Materials Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Companies Adopted New Product Launch as Key Growth Strategy Between 2017 and 2022

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Companies

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Sme Matrix, 2021

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Partnerships

12.7.2 Product Launches

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Element Solutions Inc.

13.1.2 Lucas Milhaupt Inc.

13.1.3 Qualitek International Inc.

13.1.4 Fusion Inc.

13.1.5 Henkel

13.1.6 Senju Metal Industries Co. Ltd.

13.1.7 Koki Company Limited

13.1.8 Indium Corporation

13.1.9 Tamura Corporation

13.1.10 Stannol GmbH & Co. Kg

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Belmont Metals

13.2.2 Genma Europe

13.2.3 Accurus Scientific

13.2.4 Aim

13.2.5 Warton Metals Limited

13.2.6 Duksan Himetal Co. Ltd.

13.2.7 Inventec Performance Chemical

13.2.8 Fakri Metals

13.2.9 Digikey

13.2.10 Waytek

13.2.11 R.S. Hughes

13.2.12 Saru Silver Alloy Private Limited

13.2.13 Balaji Insulation Co.

13.2.14 Superior Flux & Mfg. Co.

13.2.15 Agni Solders

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lqmi0

