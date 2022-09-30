Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|THOMAS HICKEY
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|GRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|NIL
|91,829 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|Nil – TOTAL OF 91,829 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-09-28
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
|g)
|Additional Information
|GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.