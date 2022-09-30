New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323903/?utm_source=GNW

The biostimulants segment is divided only by type (acid-based biostimulants, seaweed and plant extracts, amino acid and protein hydrolysates, microbial inoculants/biofertilizers and others).



The report also provides segmentation based on application method (foliar application, soil treatment, and seed treatment). The key regional markets studied are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Growing adoption of sustainable farming practices will remain the key growth driver.



The establishment of regulatory frameworks and harmonization of regulatory standards across geographies will drive demand during the forecast period (2022–2030). During the forecast period, microbial crop protection products will hold majority share of the agricultural biologicals market and experience healthy growth while biostimulants will see double-digit growth, driven primarily by increasing product awareness and innovations.

