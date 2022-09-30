New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Growth Opportunities for Exosome-Mediated Drug Delivery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323902/?utm_source=GNW





The widely explored concepts of nanomedicine, nucleic acid therapeutics, and cell-free vaccines have bolstered the inclusion of exosomes in delivering newer drug modalities.



Non-immunogenicity, biocompatibility, and stability are key features that make exosomes appealing as carriers in the biopharmaceutical sector.



As such, microRNAs, small interfering RNAs, CRISPR-Cas9 system, viral vectors, antisense oligonucleotides, messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, heteroduplexes, surface antigens, and proteinaceous antibodies have emerged as cargo modalities, either packaged endogenously or exogenously into natural or engineered exosomes.



Exosomes alleviate the issues of stability, low bioavailability, off-targeting, reduced genetic expression, membrane uptake, and cellular degradation facing other nanocarriers in delivering drug modalities.



There is a growing body of research and clinical evidence to substantiate the immense value of exosomes in delivering mRNA vaccines, gene editing tools, gene therapy, and disease-related small proteins to treat life-threatening conditions.



Exosomes are also used to develop mRNA and other advanced therapeutics formulations that can be administered through more patient-compliant routes, such as oral and intranasal.



These extracellular vesicles are surface-engineered to maximize payload efficiency and targeted delivery.



Increasing R&D on the delivery specificity, cellular uptake, and signaling effect of exosomes accelerates the development of novel exosome-mediated drug delivery technologies for improved patient outcomes.



The United States has become the hub of the exosome-mediated drug delivery industry, with many private and academic institutions conducting research and technology adoption.



Europe also experiences a considerable amount of R&D activity as intensive collaborations accelerate the development of exosomes as nanocarriers.



The production scalability of exosomes remains an issue, but biotechnology companies are addressing it by building novel manufacturing platforms and researching newer sources of extracellular vesicles.



These drivers have opened new growth opportunities to access undruggable targets associated with rare and fatal diseases.



This This research provides an overview of the emerging modalities delivered by exosomes in the preclinical or clinical stages, highlighting technological roadmaps, market trends, and the latest research findings.



The study discusses the various administration routes to inject these moieties into the human body and the notable R&D collaborations and license agreements between pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, and academic partners for commercial product development after technology transfer.



Codiak BioSciences, Capricor Therapeutics, and Evox Therapeutics are among the key companies with many pipeline candidates, significant investments, and strategic R&D partnerships in the exosome-mediated drug delivery domain for disease indications such as cancer, COVID-19, rare diseases, and neurological disorders.



This study rounds up the analysis with growth opportunities for the clinical translation of exosome nanocarriers.

