Strategic Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Global Connected Car Industry, 2022

This study includes a list of more than 175 start-ups in the fields of connected services, user-based insurance, vehicle data platforms, telematics, cybersecurity, and software platforms.



The analyst considers a start-up to be any entrepreneur/intrapreneur venture where 1 or more entrepreneurs, family members, or friends provide the initial funding; any firm dependent on pre-seed, seed, and series funding; or any firm that a parent company spins off to form a new entity/subsidiary.



Frost & Sullivan used 2 benchmarking levels to further assess companies in the following areas:

•management team

•regional impact

•market attractiveness

•employee strength

•year of establishment

•business scalability

•total addressable market

•portfolio strength

•stakeholder ecosystem partnerships

•cyber-risk intensityFrom this, a final top 10 is determined in each segment, and the 3 leaders are examined in more detail.



The project also explores growth drivers and restraints that will affect the connected car market through 2028, examines recent funding and regional presence, and presents growth opportunities that warrant further exploration and action.

