Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in Sequencing Systems Boosts Growth

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 17% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on spatial genomics and transcriptomics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing application of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in identification of biomarkers and in drug discovery

Technological advancements in sequencing technologies

Significant funding to expand research and development activities in spatial-based technology

2) Restraints

Shortage of skilled professionals

3) Opportunities

Growing research and development in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

Segment Covered

The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented on the basis of technique, product, application, and end user.



The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Technique

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics

The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Product

Instruments

Consumables

Software

The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Application

Drug Discovery

Translational Research

The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by End User

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs

Pharmaceutical

Biotech Companies

Company Profiles

10X Genomics

NanoString Technologies Inc

Illumina Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Natera Inc

S2 Genomics, Inc

Dovetail Genomics

Bio-Techne

Seven Bridges Genomics

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Overview



4. Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Technique



6. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Product



7. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Application



8. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by End User



9. Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market by Region 2022-2028



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jagsa2