Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release September 30, 2022, at 14:45



Enedo has agreed to extend the loan periods of the 5.0 MEUR loan and the 1.95 MEUR shareholder loan

Enedo has previously signed 5.0 MEUR loan agreement in December 2021 and 1.95 MEUR shareholder loan in May 2022.

Enedo has agreed to extend the loan periods of the above-mentioned loans so that the new maturity date of the EUR 5.0 million loan is September 30, 2023, and the new maturity date of the EUR 1.95 million shareholder loan is October 31, 2022. Enedo is currently evaluating options to either extend the payment period of the shareholder loan further or alternatively to pay off the shareholder loan by 31 October 2022.

ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund

CEO



For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

