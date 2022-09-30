New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sun Care Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323893/?utm_source=GNW

The global sun care products market is expected to grow from $11.98 billion in 2021 to $12.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The sun care products market is expected to grow to $15.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The sun care products market consists of sales of sun care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the skin from the sun’s harmful UV radiation.Suncare products refer to sunscreen products that come in a variety of formats, including creams, lotions, lip balms, hair tonics, and gels.



Some or all of the sun’s rays are absorbed, reflected, or scattered by the active components.



The main types of sun care products are self-tanning products, after-sun products, and sun protection products.Self-tanning sun care products refer to a product that is put on the skin and reacts chemically with the skin’s surface layer, giving the appearance of a suntan and darkening the skin.



These products are used by male, female, and unisex and sold thorough hypermarkets or supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and other distribution channels.



Europe was the largest region in the sun care products market in 2021. The regions covered in the sun care products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for organic and natural personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the sun care products market going forward.Organic products do not include harsh chemicals, they are produced using organic ingredients.



Due to the various advantages of organic products, the demand for organic sun care products is expected to rise in the market.For instance, according to a recent study by Hamacher Resource Group, a US-based management consulting company, and Linkage Research, a US-based research firm, in March 2019, 50% of skin care buyers said that they’re looking for goods that claim to be all-natural or free of synthetic chemicals, while 33% said they’d prefer to buy products that are both natural and chemical-free.



Therefore, the growing demand for organic and natural personal care products is driving the demand for the sun care products market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the sun care products market.Major companies operating in the sun care products market are focused on developing new and innovative products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in January 2021, Shiseido Company Limited, a Japan-based cosmetic company, launched ANESSA, a brightening UV sunscreen gel.It consists of titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, providing optimum protection according to the brand’s unique Smooth Protect Technology.



When the applied sunscreen is warmed by heat, such as from the sun, the Smooth Protect Technology boosts the effect of UV protection by spreading the UV protection ingredient uniformly in a film coating.The thinner composition combats the dreaded white or purple cast, leaving a silky-smooth finish that is nearly unnoticeable on the skin.



The smooth protection technology is the latest in a line of innovative sun protection technologies developed by Shiseido.



In July 2019, S.C. Johnson, a US-based manufacturer of skincare, hygiene, and cleaning products, acquired Sun Bum for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, S.C. Johnson expands its portfolio of trusted products and its robust selection of fast-growing, on-trend products. Sun Bum is a US-based personal care product company that provides sun protection, hair care, and lip care products.



The countries covered in the sun care products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

