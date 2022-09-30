Butyl Rubber Market Worth US$ 7288.3 million by 2028 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Pune, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butyl Rubber market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Butyl Rubber market during 2022-2028.

Butyl Rubber market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Butyl rubber is the foundation of today’s butyl rubber technology. Butyl rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of butyl rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Butyl Rubber market size is estimated to be worth USD 5564.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7288.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Butyl Rubber Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Regular Butyl Rubber

Chlorinated Butyl Rubber

Brominated Butyl Rubber

Applications: -

Tire

Medical Materials

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

Sibur

JSR

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

Key Benefits of Butyl Rubber Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Butyl Rubber Market

TOC of Butyl Rubber Market Research Report: -

1 Butyl Rubber Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production Capacity by Region

4 Global Butyl Rubber Consumption by Region

5 Segment by Type

6 Segment by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Butyl Rubber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

