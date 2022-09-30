Clinical Trials Supply & Logistics Market Report 2022: Increasing R&D Investment by Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Firms Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Supply & Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Logistics & Distribution, Storage & Retention), by Phase, by End Use, by Therapeutic Area, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trials supply & logistics market is expected to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2030, according to this report. . The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to the rise in advanced technology and innovations in the clinical trial supply & logistics market, implementation of stringent regulations, and rising demand for clinical trials due to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic.



Outsourcing of clinical trials is also increasing due to the growing demand for efficient logistics and supply chain management, which includes temperature control management as well as cold chain management. There has been a significant rise in global biopharmaceutical spending on cold chain logistics, and this trend is expected to continue, which is expected to drive the clinical trial supply and logistics market.

For instance, in February 2022, Catalent announced plans to build its Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone (FTZ) facility in Shanghai, China to enhance capacity for the distribution and storage of clinical supplies under temperature control as well as add more packaging capabilities which are secondary.



Clinical Trials Supply & Logistics Market Report Highlights

In service segment the logistics & distribution dominated the market in 2021. This is due to the rise in clinical trials due to COVID- 19 pandemic

Based on phase, phase III segment dominated the market with a market share of 43.3% in 2021

Based on therapeutic area, cardiovascular diseases accounted for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of investments by market players for bringing novel and innovative to the market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to low recruitment cost, region has access to a large and diversified patient pool, and favorable policies that makes the region desirable for clinical trials

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Technological Advancements in Supply Chain

Increasing R&D Investment by Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Firms

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulation Pertaining to Logistics

