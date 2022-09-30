Potato Protein Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

Pune, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potato Protein market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Potato Protein market during 2022-2028. Potato Protein market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Potato protein is the dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch, obtained during the separation of starch. It principally consists of potato protein. Its high digestibility and well-balanced amino acid pattern makes it very suitable for feed applications. The global Potato Protein market is projected to reach USD 145.2 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 112.4 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2023 and 2028.

Global Potato Protein Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application.

Types: -

Potato Protein segment by Type

Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%)

Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%)

High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%)

Applications: -

Potato Protein segment by Application

Feed Industry

Food Industry

In terms of product, medium purity (80%-90%) is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is feed industry followed by food industry.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 60%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 40% percent.



Major players in the global market include: -

Avebe

Tereos

Roquette

AKV Langholt AMBA

Emsland-StärkeGmbH

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen)

Meelunie

Südstärke

Pepees

PPZ Niechlow

Agrana

WPPZ

Finnamyl

Global potato protein key players include Avebe, Tereos, Roquette, AKV Langholt AMBA, Emsland-StärkeGmbH etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 55%.



