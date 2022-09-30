Mersana Therapeutics Announces Launch of Oncology FACETS, a Resource for Healthcare Providers to Advance Knowledge in Gynecologic Malignancies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of Oncology FACETS: an educational platform for healthcare providers that will address clinically impactful topics in gynecologic oncology. Oncology FACETS is driven by a Steering Committee of experts in gynecologic oncology and offers content developed in collaboration with Mersana.

“Our goal is to create a destination where oncologists can find up-to-date, peer-reviewed educational content on emerging topics about ovarian, endometrial, cervical, and other gynecological cancers,” said Dr. Thomas J. Herzog of the University of Cincinnati, who is serving as Steering Committee Chair. “We believe Oncology FACETS will provide a valuable resource for physicians seeking to keep pace with this field’s rapidly evolving science and data.”

Each Oncology FACETS educational module is led by a Steering Committee member. The first module is “Current and Emerging Biomarkers in Gynecologic Cancer,” led by Dr. Rebecca C. Arend, a leading gynecologic oncologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The module is now available for download at OncologyFACETS.com.

Dr. Arend noted, “Precision medicine is now at the forefront of the oncology field. Biomarkers are central to this movement, and their use in gynecologic malignancies promises to shape the treatment paradigm in the near future. This module is intended to both educate and facilitate peer-to-peer dialogue about this important topic.”

Oncology FACETS will release new modules on a regular basis. The next module, planned to be released in December 2022, will focus on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in gynecologic malignancies.

“We are proud to collaborate with this esteemed group of gynecologic oncologists to advance knowledge and patient care,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana. “Oncology FACETS is a natural extension of our commitment to driving innovation aimed at improving outcomes for women with gynecologic cancers.”

About Oncology FACETS

Oncology FACETS is the outcome of a collaboration between the Oncology FACETS Steering Committee and Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Oncology FACETS disseminates educational resources to advance the learning of practicing healthcare professionals; it is not intended as medical advice and includes information on both approved medications and investigational agents not yet approved for use in any country. The committee of experts in gynecologic oncology was assembled to provide guidance and approval of the material contained within this website. Mersana provides financial, administrative, and writing support to the Steering Committee in developing these resources. Oncology FACETS is not an accredited provider of continuing medical education.

The Oncology FACETS Steering Committee members include Thomas J. Herzog, MD, University of Cincinnati (serving as Chair); Rebecca C. Arend, MD, MSPH, University of Alabama at Birmingham; John L. Hays, MD, PhD, Ohio State University; Bhavan Pothuri, MD, PhD, New York University; Leslie M. Randall, MD, MAS, Virginia Commonwealth University; and Ritu Salani, MD, MBA, University of California, Los Angeles. Committee members provide guidance on the development of all educational material. They represent diverse geographic regions across the United States.

Each educational module is led by a Steering Committee member. The first educational module is available for download at OncologyFACETS.com. A second module is in progress and will be released in December 2022. Associated content and updates can be followed @OncologyFACETS on Twitter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety, and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registrational trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; UPGRADE, a phase 1/2 umbrella trial evaluating UpRi in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies; and UP-NEXT, a phase 3 clinical trial of UpRi as monotherapy maintenance following treatment with platinum doublets in recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Mersana is also advancing XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), in addition to other earlier stage assets. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platforms to advance their ADC pipelines. Mersana Therapeutics was named among the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.

