Global Bifenthrin Market Attaining Near USD 350 Million by the end of 2029 - Substantial Growth, Future Potential, Top Companies Overview – Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research studies and market experts have anticipated the behavior of the global bifenthrin market and how are the market dynamics are likely to change in future. Experts and latest studies predict that current dynamic aspects of customers, competitors, and capabilities may propel the global bifenthrin market reaching close to USD 350 Million by the end of 2029. Also, compound annual growth rate may rise to 7.3% during the forecast span 2022-2029.

From controlling borers and termites in timber, insect pests in agricultural crops such as pears, bananas, and other types of pest control, bifenthrin have had a front seat globally. This is further propelling the global bifenthrin market. This remarkable jump is due spike in the amount and variation of supply, which unearthed significant customer demand.

The bifenthrin report profiles the following companies, which include

Yangnong Chemical

FMC

Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical

Jiangsu Chunjiang Agrochemical and others

Based on type, the bifenthrin market is categorized into-

0.95

0.97

Others

According to applications, bifenthrin market classifies into-

Cotton

Rice

Fruit Tree

Others

Owing to benefits such as low toxicity, bifenthrin is potentially used as a good candidate insecticide compared to other pyrethroids such as permethrin and deltamethrin thus fostering remarkable progress of global bifenthrin market.

Also advantages such as low vapor pressure, low water solubility, non-irritant to skin, the bifenthrin use is rapidly increasing fostering remarkable progress of global bifenthrin market. The forces behind total-market demand are favorable economic impact of bifenthrin due to its use in range of agricultural pests, and others, support of bifenthrin materials to the growth of several technologically advanced industries.

The primary drivers of change to the global bifenthrin market are increasing use of the metal and its alloys in aforementioned industries. A secondary driver of change is increasing economic importance due to its very unique combination of properties leasing to high demand in high-tech applications.

Globally, bifenthrin market spread across-

North America (United States, Canada) South America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of South America) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy) Other (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Bifenthrin brings unrivaled advantages to its end-use applications. Bifenthrin is making life at home, work, airport, and medical procedures safe and easy that were thought unattainable. It also provides environmental benefits as it is lightweight and recyclable.

However, studies have investigated that lower bifenthrin resources, high production methods, and high production costs to suppress demand hampering the global bifenthrin market.

Despite decades of global leadership and a large area of market coverage likelihood of other insecticides in vast quantity, lack of product availability may probably function as the degree of threat to the global bifenthrin market. Also, public health effects of bifenthrin, high toxicity, rapid decomposition when exposed to light are key limitations that have hurt the industry’s financial situation.

At the same time, the global bifenthrin market could regain market leadership and move forward again because of capabilities such as extraordinary combination of material properties making it highly favorable in various applications, and political, macroeconomic, or biological innovations is driving the global bifenthrin market.

The key market divisions of global bifenthrin market on the basis of application are agricultural crops, general pest control, control of borers, and termites in timber. They key application segment experiencing highest market demand is pest control. The segment is witnessing higher demand due to growing mosquito bite related diseases across the world.

Globally, the market divisions of bifenthrin are North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and Other regions. APAC is the leading market of bifenthrin. New types of mosquito led diseases especially in the areas affected by malaria. Thus bifenthrin demand is witnessing explosive growth in APAC countries.

