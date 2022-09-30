New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Reusable Face Mask Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323890/?utm_source=GNW

, and Trent Limited.



The global reusable face mask market is expected to grow from $2.27 billion in 2021 to $2.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The reusable face mask market is expected to reach $6.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%.



The reusable face mask market consists of the sales of reusable face masks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent germs from entering the body through the nose and mouth. A reusable face mask refers to a protective device that covers the nose and mouth of the face.



The main types of materials in reusable face masks are cotton, nylon, and others.The cotton reusable face masks are made of cotton fabric.



Cotton is a plant that grows the white and fluffy fibers used to produce the fabric known as cotton, which is used for various purposes.The different distribution channels include offline and online.



It is used in commercial and personal applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the reusable face mask market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the reusable face mask market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The reusable face mask market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides reusable face mask market statistics, including reusable face mask industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a reusable face mask market share, detailed reusable face mask market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the reusable face mask industry. This reusable face mask market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



The coronavirus pandemic is expected to propel the growth of the reusable face mask market going forward.The coronavirus pandemic refers to the ongoing epidemic of infectious diseases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Governments in several countries imposed laws requiring the use of face masks to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which encouraged manufacturers of reusable face masks to increase production and provide customers with higher-quality products.For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a specialized government agency of the United Nations, as of July 11, 2021, there were 558 million coronavirus cases globally.



Therefore, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is driving the growth of reusable face masks.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the reusable face mask market.Major companies operating in the reusable face mask market are introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2020, Livinguard Technologies, a Swiss hygiene technology company, came up with a novel face mask known as the Livinguard mask, made using Livinguard Technology. This face mask can directly inactivate viruses and bacteria, which also includes 99.9% of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.



In July 2020, Sciessent, a US-based company that provides antimicrobial, anti-odor, or water repellent technologies for the textile sector, partnered with Hugies Group for an undisclosed amount.This partnership aims to develop reusable face masks with Agion antimicrobial protection technology.



These reusable face masks with Agion antimicrobial solutions offer effective protection against the COVID-19 virus. Hugies Group, Inc. is a US-based apparel and accessories company.



The countries covered in the reusable face mask market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323890/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________