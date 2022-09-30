Descrypto Holdings’ Subsidiary OpenLocker to Launch the Lionz Club to Empower Penn State University Student-Athletes to Maximize NIL Opportunities in Partnership with Success with Honor

West Palm Beach, Florida, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of DesCrypto Holdings Inc., (“Descrypto” or the “Company” OTC: DSRO) is pleased to announce a partnership with Success with Honor (SWH), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the 850 student-athletes at Penn State University maximize their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. The Lionz Club will be an exclusive community for Penn State fans to connect with student-athletes using Web3 and blockchain technology to deliver exclusive physical collectibles, memorabilia and in person experiences. Digital collectibles will be available on OpenLocker’s fan friendly platform to provide fans with proof of ownership and access to Lionz Club utility and rewards program. Success with Honor subscribers will receive additional privileges, collectibles and discounts on the Lionz Club collection.



Male and female athletes in all sports will have the opportunity to earn NIL revenue from the sales of their digital and physical collectibles and for participating in experiences with fans. The company plans to launch the Lionz Club collection in October 2022 with men’s and women’s athletes in all sports, including Roman Bravo-Young, Three-time All-American and 2021 and 2022 NCAA Division I National champion wrestler. To fulfill its mission of putting the athlete first in this new era of NIL, OpenLocker gives athletes the ability to customize their collectibles and experiences to appeal to their individual and team fanbases.

OpenLocker connects the digital and the physical world by offering real world utility and a physical card of ownership to fans who purchase a digital collectible on its platform. The limited- edition Platinum Cards are wallet-sized, metal collectible cards that are hand-signed by the athlete and feature the digital art on one side and QR code on the back which directs to the digital viewer. Lionz Club members will also receive a randomly generated and authenticated Lionz Club avatar with a unique combination of traits, or picture for proof (PFP). Once claimed, the PFP functions as a digital key for members to access VIP events and receive rewards from local, regional and national retailers.

“We are looking forward to working with OpenLocker to offer Penn State fans cutting edge products and experiences in exchange for their support of student-athletes. After doing our due diligence, we couldn’t find a better technology partner to help us develop a community together while seamlessly integrating digital collectibles with blockchain technology,” said Jason Belzer, CEO and Co-Founder of Student Athlete NIL.

Brian Klatsky, founder of OpenLocker, said “We are excited to offer Nittany Lions fans access to their favorite student-athletes with next generation collectibles. This is a win-win for both the student-athletes and the tremendous fanbase at Penn State.”

OpenLocker has launched several Fan Clubs so far this year including the Gatorverse.io at the University of Florida, Boneyardhuskyzclub.io at the University of Connecticut, Openstable.io for horse racing fans, Jockzroom.io for fans of horse racing Jockeys, BraveHeartzLax.io for Lacrosse fans and looks forward to building additional fan communities through its platform at other schools this fall.

To learn more about the Lionz Club, signed athletes and to receive updates, visit: https://lionzclub.io. For more information about Success with Honor, go to https://successwithhonor.com.

Below is a great example of one of the Lionz Club Pictures for Proof (PFP). Please meet “Mohawk” with traits including jacket & turtleneck, John Lennon Glasses and ear studs.

About Descrypto Holdings, Inc.



Descrypto Holdings, Inc. is a holding company focused on acquiring businesses in the sports and entertainment industry that utilize blockchain technology to enhance athletes, teams and fan’s experiences to achieve further mutual engagement and monetization opportunities. The initial acquisition is Openlocker.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

For more information visit: www.descrypto.io.

Investor Contact

Howard Gostfrand, CEO

305-351-9195

hgostfrand@descrypto.io

Attachment