Omega 3 Supplements Global Market Report 2022: Plant-based Variants Present Opportunities Amidst the Growth of Veganism

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega 3 Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global omega 3 supplements market size reached US$ 6.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.98 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats found naturally in foods like fish, vegetable oils, nuts, flax seeds, flaxseed oil, and leafy vegetables. They play a pivotal role in the cell membranes of the body for affecting the functions of cell receptors. Their deficiency can lead to dry and irritated skin, inflammation, dry eyes, depression, and arthritis. As a result, there is a rise in the need for over the counter (OTC) omega-3 supplements to help boost the omega-3 levels in the body. These supplements generally contain different forms of omega-3s, including natural triglycerides, free fatty acids, ethyl esters, re-esterified triglycerides, and phospholipids.



Omega 3 Supplements Market Trends:

A significant rise in the number of individuals suffering from omega-3 deficiency represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, omega-3 fatty acids play an essential role in improving cardiovascular health and enhancing communication between brain cells.

Therefore, the increasing prevalence of heart diseases and the growing consumer inclination towards cognitive health are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising awareness about the benefits of including omega-3 fatty acids in the diet for reducing the risk of blood clots, keeping the lining of the arteries smooth and free from damage, and lowering triglyceride levels is also driving the market.

Furthermore, some of these supplements made from fish oil are considered nonvitamin and nonmineral natural products, which makes them a popular choice among children and adults. Besides this, manufacturers are offering sustainably sourced plant-based variants to cater to the dietary requirements of omega-3 among the vegan population. This, along with the emerging trend of veganism, is anticipated to propel market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global omega 3 supplements market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on source, form, functionality, distribution channel and end user.



Breakup by Source:

Fish Oil

Krill Oil

Algae Oil

Others

Breakup by Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Soft Gels

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

Cardiovascular Health

Brain, Nervous System and Mental Health

Eye Diseases

Diabetes

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OTC

Prescribed

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Omega 3 Supplements Market



6 Market Breakup by Source



7 Market Breakup by Form



8 Market Breakup by Functionality



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



10 Market Breakup by End User



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

1-800-Flowers.com Inc.

Aker BioMarine ASA

Carlson Labs

Green Pasture Products LLC

KD Pharma Group

Natrol LLC

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Now Foods

NutriGold Inc.

OmegaBrite

Optimum Nutrition Inc. (Glanbia Performance Nutrition Inc.)

Pharma Nord

The Bountiful Company.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3jsn2

Attachment