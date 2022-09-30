New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323885/?utm_source=GNW





The global DNA-based skin care products market is expected to grow from $5.51 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The market is expected to reach $7.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The DNA-based skincare products market consists of sales of DNA-based skincare products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clean the skin, preserve the moisture balance of the skin, stimulate skin metabolism, and protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet radiation.DNA skincare products use information gathered from the person’s genetic makeup to prescribe the products, which helps in knowing the adverse effects of routine to counteract.



These skincare products recommend remedies based on information acquired from genetic composition, as well as a routine to combat any negative consequences.



The main types of DNA-based skin care products are serums, creams, and others.A serum is a concentrated form of an active substance that tackles specific skincare issues.



The contents are potent and comprised of tiny molecules. The different end uses include home users, wellness clinics, and salons that are distributed through several channels such as online and offline.



North America was the largest region in the DNA based skin care products market in 2021. The regions covered in the DNA based skin care products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for health and wellness products is expected to propel the growth of the DNA-based skin care products market going forward.Living a healthy lifestyle improves a person’s appearance and well-being, and the health of the skin is an indicator of a person’s overall health.



Using wellness care products in your daily routine helps in maintaining hygiene and helps in the prevention of catching and spreading germs and diseases.For example, in 2021, according to a live mint poll, more than 60% of consumers said they bought more health and wellness products, such as prescriptions and other wellness products.



Therefore, increasing expenditure on health and wellness products is driving the growth of the DNA-based skin care products market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the DNA-based skin care products market.Major players operating in the DNA-based skin care products sector are focused on launching new technologies for market growth.



For instance, Caligenix, a US-based NextGen precision health biotech company, launched genomic-based wellness brands named Dermatype and Biotyp.By using AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms, genomic technologies, and diagnostic tests, they are matched to people’s unique genomic DNA.



Dermatype is a complete skincare solution that includes product matching, a skin DNA test, and facial analysis powered by AI.



In March 2021, Invenio Genetics, a US-based not-for-profit health system, partnered with Imagine Labs for an undisclosed amount.The aim of the partnership is to bring inclusive genetic risk scores to the US market.



Imagine Labs is a Singapore-based genetics analysis platform that creates personalized products according to customers’ DNA analysis.



The countries covered in the DNA based skin care products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

