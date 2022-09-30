Medical Tourism Market Growth & Size by 2028 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Pune, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Tourism market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Medical Tourism market during 2022-2028. Medical Tourism market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Medical Tourism estimated at USD 83940 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 149930 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Global Medical Tourism Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period
Types: -
- Cardio Internal Medicine
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Oncology
- Fertility Treatments
- Orthopedic Treatment
- Other
- Medical Tourism
Applications: -
- Personal
- Group
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major players in the global market include: -
- Pantai Holdings Berhad
- KPJ Healthcare Berhad
- Dentalpro
- Prince Court Medical Centre
- Island Hospital
- IJN Health Institute
- Mahkota Medical Centre
- Sunway Medical Centre
- LohGuanLye Specialists Centre
- Tropicana Medical Centre
TOC of Medical Tourism Market Research Report: -
1 Report Overview
2 Market Perspective
3 Medical Tourism Competitive by Company
4 Global Medical Tourism Breakdown Data by Type
5 Global Medical Tourism Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Medical Tourism Market Dynamics
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
