Wallace Chan International Utilizes ARHT's Streaming Technology to Conduct Recurring Hologram Lectures

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT Media” or “ARHT” or the "Company”) [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, announced today that Wallace Chan, a world-renowned jewellery artist, sculptor and innovator, has utilized ARHT Media’s Capture Studio and H-Series HoloPresence™ display kits, to beam himself and his guest speakers from Shanghai, London, Barcelona and Boston to Hong Kong for a lecture series on creativity. Mr. Chan also expects to use the technology to appear at lectures he has been invited to around the world to speak about ‘art, creativity and technology.’



Wallace Chan is a frequent speaker at universities and museums around the world. He is based in Hong Kong and was seeking a solution that would give him the ability to share his experience with audiences worldwide without taking time away from his creative process.

“Having come across ARHT Media’s display and capture technology, I am now able to transcend space and time,” said Mr. Chan.

“We are very pleased to have been selected and to be able to work with one of the world’s renowned jewellery artists and innovators,” stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O’Reilly. “Regardless of geographic location, regardless of stature, being able to communicate and interact with an audience that doesn’t require travel is a solution the world has waited for. With our technology’s flexibility and diverse solutions, we can serve customers with very different backgrounds and needs without compromising quality, and our ability to consistently deliver positive results is reflected in the stream of new clientele at ARHT Media,” concluded Mr. O’Reilly.

About Wallace Chan

Wallace Chan is a Chinese multidisciplinary artist and innovator that exhibits internationally and participates in prestigious art fairs. He is renowned for his unworldly jewelry creations and sculptures. He is also the first Chinese contemporary jewelry artist whose work is included in the permanent collection of the British Museum.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution, the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

Connect with ARHT Media:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ARHT

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.