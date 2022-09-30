TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Distribution Agreement with RFMW to Support Growing Demand for RF Specialty Components

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”) Radio Frequency & Specialty Components (“RF&S”) Business Unit, a leader in microwave/RF-based technology, has entered into a distribution agreement with RFMW, a pure play premier distributor for radio frequency ("RF") and microwave components and semiconductors.



“TTM is committed to being the leader in the design and manufacture of high-frequency RF and microwave components and assemblies,” said Bo Jensen, President, RF&S Business Unit. “We are delighted to add RFMW as a new distributor to our distinguished distribution channel. RFMW has a proven 20-year track record of success in this ever-changing technological environment. This partnership provides a great opportunity for both companies, and the customers we serve.”

TTM will be offering its complete line of RF&S products through RFMW, including its proven signature lineup of Xinger® brand products. The distribution services will include opportunity identification and development, technical sales support, and distribution. The TTM components will also be available through the RFMW online store.

“Here at RFMW, we are on the constant lookout for complementary and innovative products to provide the breadth and depth of innovations to support our customer base,” said Joel Levine, President, RFMW. “TTM has an impressive product line that we believe will be eagerly welcomed by our customer base. We are delighted to add TTM to our impressive list of suppliers.”

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced Printed Circuit Boards (“PCBs”). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF and microwave components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF/microwave expertise. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment.

To learn more about RFMW, visit www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.

