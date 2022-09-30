English Finnish

Enedo Plc / Stock Exchange Release 30 September 2022 at 15:30

PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF INISSION AB’S MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES ISSUED BY ENEDO PLC

Not to be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable law.

Inission AB, a North European contract manufacturer listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm, has today notified preliminary results of Inission AB’s Mandatory Public Tender Offer for all shares issued by Enedo Plc.

More information on the result of the mandatory Public Tender Offer can be found in Inission AB’s release attached to this stock exchange release.

Olle Hulteberg, who is both Inission’s and Enedo’s Chairman of the Board, and Fredrik Berghel, who is both Inission’s and Enedo’s Board Member, have informed Enedo that they will not participate in Enedo’s Board work until the end of the tender offer process. The acceptance period of the Tender Offer expired on 29 September 2022.

ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

About Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.









Inission AB / Stock Exchange Release 30 September 2022 at 15:00

PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF INISSION AB’S MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES ISSUED BY ENEDO PLC

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zeeland, Singapore, South Africa or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which the tender offer would be prohibited by applicable law.

Inission AB ("Inission" or the ”Offeror”) has on 8 September 2022 commenced a mandatory public tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Enedo Plc (“Enedo”) that are not held by the Offeror or Enedo (the “Tender Offer”). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on 8 September 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on 29 September 2022 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

According to the preliminary results of the Tender Offer, the shares tendered in the Tender Offer represent approximately 15.35 % of all the shares and votes in Enedo. Together with the shares already held by Inission in Enedo, this represents in the aggregate approximately 95.78 % of all the shares and votes in Enedo.

The Offeror will confirm and announce the final results of the Tender Offer on or about 3 October 2022.

Inission AB

For further information please contact

Fredrik Berghel, CEO Inission

+46 732 02 22 10

fredrik.berghel@inission.com

About Inission

Inission is a profitable total supplier that offers demanding industrial customers in the Nordic region complete electronic and mechanical products of the highest quality. Inission’s services cover the entire product life cycle, from development and design to industrialization, volume production and aftermarket. By combining this with logistics services and a production based on high flexibility, customer adaptation and short lead times, our offer becomes very competitive. Inission has factories in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Estonia.

The revenue of Inission for the financial period ended on 31 December 2021, was approximately SEK 1 003 million (approximately EUR 94 million) and it employs approximately 520 people. Inission is listed on Nasdaq First North with Nordic Certified Adviser AB (info@certifiedadviser.se, +46 707 94 90 73) as a certified adviser.

The company’s reports are filed under: www.inission.com/investor-relations

