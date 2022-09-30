New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corrugated Handle Box Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323883/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Mondi Group, DS Smith, Shanghai Forests Packaging Group Co. Ltd, Planet Paper Box GROUP Inc., and Riverside Paper Co. Inc.



The global corrugated handle box market is expected to grow from $40.94 billion in 2021 to $43.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The corrugated handle box market is expected to grow to $52.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The corrugated handle box market consists of sales of corrugated handle boxes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as shipping or transportation containers.The corrugated handle boxes are made of sheets of paper and cardboard containing three layers of material on the sides, namely an interior layer, an outside layer, and a middle layer.



These boxes offer protection, durability, and cushioning for shipping and storing products. These boxes are biodegradable and can be recycled and reused.



The main types of materials in the corrugated handle box market are kraft paper, container board, corrugated board, recycled paper, molded fiber pulp, and others.Kraft paper or paperboard (cardboard) is a naturally biodegradable material produced from chemical pulp produced in the kraft process.



The different printing technologies include digital printing, flexography printing, and lithography printing and are used by several end-users such as agriculture, chemicals, food and drink, pharma, personal care, retal, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the corrugated handle box market in 2021. The regions covered in the corrugated handle box market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in online shopping will propel the growth of the corrugated handle box market going forward.Online shopping allows consumers to buy goods or services over the Internet using a web browser.



Corrugated handle boxes are used by online retailers as storage or transit containers.These boxes can be used for everything from functional to ornamental purposes.



For instance, according to the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), an American stock exchange that manages global electronic securities trading, predicted that 95% of all purchases in the UK would be made through online platforms by 2040. Hence, the increase in online shopping is expected to drive the growth of the corrugated handle box market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the corrugated handle box market.Major companies operating in the corrugated handle box sector are focusing on efficient and innovative packaging and shipping systems to improve the functionality, durability, and convenience of the shipping process and ensure easy monitoring of packages.



For instance, in April 2020, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company, launched a new eco-friendly cardboard packaging across its Lifestyle TV product portfolio. The packaging is made from corrugated cardboard and is equipped with a manual that can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the box.



In July 2022, Menasha Packaging, a US-based packaging and merchandising company, acquired Color-Box, a business unit of Georgia-Pacific LLC, for an undisclosed amount.The deal is intended to strengthen Menasha Packaging’s geographical presence and product offerings.



Color-Box is a US-based corrugated box manufacturer.



The countries covered in the corrugated handle box market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

