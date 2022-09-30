AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Ships First Firearm Detection Solution Under the ‘Bailey’s Gift’ Campaign

Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has shipped the first of several ROSA security robots to a high school as part of the Bailey’s Gift campaign.



Bailey’s Gift is named in memory of Bailey Holt, who was shot and killed by a gunman during the January 23, 2018, Marshall County High School shooting in rural Kentucky. Bailey’s mother, Secret Holt is an active advocate for better security in our school systems and is involved in the school selection and awarding process for Bailey’s Gift. The campaign will provide a minimum of 10 ROSA security robots with firearm detection capabilities at no cost to underfunded or vulnerable K-12 schools in the US. RAD has selected 10 applicants to receive the ROSA units with the assistance of Secret Holt. Of the applicants received, the schools selected for the program are in Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, New Mexico, and California.

The initial recipient of the Bailey’s Gift ROSA unit is Avondale High School, located in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “Having a sensing device on the doorway would immediately provide for an alarm and locking mechanism that would kickstart our safety protocols, including the notification of law enforcement that would save time and thus save lives,” commented Dr. James Schwarz, Avondale School District Superintendent in the district’s application. “This device would be perfect for accommodating the high volume of traffic the entry doors experience.”

AITX has discovered via an in-depth market research report that there are over 100,000 K-12 schools that could immediately benefit from RAD’s firearm detection technology. RAD’s solution allows for fast deployment and provides a non-biased level of early detection and deterrence to potential firearm related events in and around these buildings.

“What we’re doing through this campaign will help protect vulnerable schools and help save lives. It’s unfortunate that this is a reality for us as parents when it comes to our children’s education, but my hope is that by providing this technology we can help start a much-needed conversation regarding school security,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “The team is happy to know that the initial round of Bailey’s Gift ROSAs are currently being deployed. We plan to provide additional details and announcements regarding the Avondale High School ROSA in addition to other awarded schools as ROSAs are shipped and activated at those sites,” Reinharz concluded.

RAD is continuing to accept applications for Bailey’s Gift. Interested parties are encouraged to apply for consideration at radsecurity.com/baileys-gift. Conditions apply, see website for details.

RAD’s best-selling and award-winning ROSA ‘security-in-a-box’ solution features simple installation with no networking requirements. It is designed to work with or without School Resource Officers and, upon detection of a firearm, can immediately activate lockdown (for schools with electronic locks), immediately notify school personnel and law enforcement through audible, visual, SMS and other means. ROSA can detect exposed firearms up to 250’ away, under the right conditions, providing an incredible advantage of time to protect and respond.

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, a stand-alone ROSA only requires power, which is provided when configured along with RIO, as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, CASSIE™, RIO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

