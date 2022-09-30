New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Differential Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323880/?utm_source=GNW

The global automotive differential is expected to grow from $19.20 billion in 2021 to $20.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The automotive differential market is expected to reach $25.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The automotive differential market consists of sales of automotive differential products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transfer power from the engine to the perpendicularly positioned wheels so that wheels on the same axle can rotate at different speeds and enable cars to turn.They’re also the components through which a rotating driveshaft can change direction.



A differential is a gear system that requires little maintenance and typically lasts the whole life of the vehicle.



The main types of automotive differentials are locking differentials, limited-slip differentials (LSD), open differentials, and torque vectoring differentials.The electronic limited-slip differential is used to eliminate the uneven power distribution in the vehicles.



An electronic limited-slip differential bridges the gap between the full All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system and a two-wheel-drive differential system.The various types of drive include front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4wd).



The various vehicles where they’re used are passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive differential market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive differential market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapidly expanding demand for SUVs is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive differential market going forward.SUVs (sport utility vehicles) are four-wheel-drive vehicles that can be driven over various types of roads.



Differentials are a crucial part of all types of vehicles, including SUVs, as they transfer the power from the engines to the wheels and let the wheels spin at different speeds, which helps the vehicle turn smoothly without losing stability or slipping.For instance, according to the international energy agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, SUV sales have grown by 10% from 2020 to 2021, and SUVs are on course to become 45% of global car sales.



Therefore, rapidly expanding demand for SUVs will drive the automotive differential.



Technology development is the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive differential market.Major companies operating in the automotive differential market are developing and launching new technologies such as differentials with enhanced performance and functionality.



For instance, in June 2020, Eaton Corporation an Ireland-based power management company launched InfiniTrac, a variable-bias limited-slip differential that is electronically controlled and hydraulically activated to provide optimal vehicle performance at every speed and traction condition. It operates as an open differential until torque is required, at which point it adds the necessary torque to respond to changes in speed and road conditions.



In November 2021, CACI, a US-based information technology company, acquired SA Photonics for a deal amount of $275 million.Through this acquisition, CACI will broaden its capabilities and services in areas of free-space optical (FSO) communication, laser communications provider, supporting space, and airborne and terrestrial communications.



SA Photonics is a US-based company that manufactures, designs, and develops advanced optical communications systems.



The countries covered in the automotive differential market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

