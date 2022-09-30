New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323879/?utm_source=GNW





The global integrated pest management (IPM) market is expected to grow from $105.11 billion in 2021 to $116.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The integrated pest management (IPM) market is expected to grow to $153.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The integrated pest management (IPM) market consists of sales of integrated pest management (IPM) methods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to control pests in agricultural production. Integrated pest management (IPM) is a systematic procedure for pest control in agricultural production that employs a variety of biological, chemical, physical, and cultural tools to reduce the risk to human health and the environment in specific locations, such as military base camps, agricultural fields, parks, and other similar areas.



The main types of integrated pest management (IPM) are weeds, invertebrates, pathogens, and vertebrates.Weed management of integrated pest management (IPM) is used to control weeds in agriculture fields, parks, and other places.



Weeds are unwanted and undesirable plants grown on agricultural land, which hamper the growth of producing crops and affect the yield. The different control methods include chemical control, cultural controls, mechanical and physical controls, and others and are used in agriculture, commercial buildings, industrial, residential, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the integrated pest management (IPM) market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the integrated pest management (IPM) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The integrated pest management (IPM) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides integrated pest management (IPM) market statistics, including integrated pest management (IPM) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with integrated pest management (IPM) market share, detailed Integrated pest management (IPM) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the integrated pest management (IPM) industry. This integrated pest management (IPM) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



An increase in the pest population owing to climate change is expected to propel the growth of the integrated pest management market going forward.The physiology and metabolism of insects are regulated by temperature.



The metabolic rate increases as temperature rises because of increased physiological activity.That leads insect herbivores to consume more and grow more quickly because insects need to eat more to survive.



Chemical and nonchemical methods are used in integrated pest management to prevent and control pest populations from reaching economically destructive levels.For instance, according to the United State Census Bureau, in 2021, out of the 124 million occupied dwelling units in the US, nearly 14 million people reported seeing roaches in their houses in the year 2021.



Therefore, it is anticipated that rising temperatures will result in an increase in insect populations, which will fuel the growth of the integrated pest management market.



New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the integrated pest management market.The major companies operating in integrated pest management are focusing more on new product innovations that can be used in agriculture fields to relieve farmers from various destructive pests and to protect their yield.



For instance, in November 2020, Syngenta AG, a Switzerland-based agricultural science and technology company, launched Spiropidion, a new insecticide active ingredient.It is a cutting-edge new insect control technique that will assist farmers in effectively and sustainably defending their crops against destructive sucking pests.



Spiropidion gives farmers a new tool for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs because it is safe for naturally occurring beneficial insects and pollinators.Spiropidion is the outcome of chemistry-driven innovation within a rare family of insecticides that protects the entire plant body from assault by harmful sucking pests, thus safeguarding crop quality, yields, and the farmers’ way of life.



Spiropidion benefits crops from the inside.



In April 2022, Viking Pest Control, a US-based company operating in integrated pest management acquired Integrated Pest Management of Hammonton for an undisclosed amount.Through the acquisition, Viking Pest Control aims to strengthen its integrated pest management product portfolio and gain market leadership in pest management.



Additionally, it aims to offer clients innovative, smart, and hassle-free pest control solutions. Integrated Pest Management of Hammonton is a US-based company operating in integrated pest management.



The countries covered in the integrated pest management (IPM) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323879/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________