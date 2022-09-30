New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioethanol Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323878/?utm_source=GNW





The global bioethanol market is expected to grow from $32.17 billion in 2021 to $36.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The bioethanol market is expected to grow to $52.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The bioethanol market consists of sales of bioethanol by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a fuel supplement.Bioethanol refers to ethanol that is produced from agricultural products such as sugar cane or corn and has a high-octane number (108), a low boiling point, a higher heat of vaporization, and a comparable energy content as a biofuel.



Without modifying the existing engine, blended gasoline with up to 85 % (v/v) bioethanol can be utilized in automobiles.



The main types of bioethanol are corn-based ethanol, sugarcane-based ethanol, cellulosic ethanol, and others.Corn ethanol is made from corn biomass and is the most common type of ethanol fuel.



The different blend types include E10, E20 and E25, E70 and E75, And E85, and others that use different production technologies such as the dry mill and wet mill. These are used in automotive and transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the bioethanol market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bioethanol market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in environmental concerns is expected to propel the growth of the bioethanol market going forward.Environmental concerns refer to the worry about the quality of air, water, and soil in the natural environment.



The use of bioethanol has had a positive effect on the environment, which diminishes the emission of exhaust gases and will improve the work of transport facilities and energy safety.For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, CO2 emissions in India are expected to rise 50% by 2040.



Therefore, the rise in environmental concerns will drive the growth of the bioethanol market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are the key trends gaining popularity in the bioethanol market.Companies operating in the bioethanol sector are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Archer-Daniels-Midland, a US-based agribusiness, collaborated with Gevo, a US-based bioethanol company.This collaboration would allow ADM to use Gevo’s technology to expand 50% of its production capacity and support the production of more than 500 million gallons of sustainable aeronautic energy (SAF) every year.



Furthermore, in August 2020, GranBio, a Brazil-based industrial biotechnology company specializing in cellulosic ethanol production, partnered with NextChem, an Italy-based green chemistry and energy transition technology company. This partnership is aimed at the production of second-generation cellulosic ethanol.



In June 2021, POET, a US-based biofuel company, acquired the bioethanol assets from Flint Hills Resources for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would bring even more plant-based, high-quality biofuels and bio products to the customers and expand the company’s production capacity by 40%.



Flint Hills Resources is a US-based producer of bioethanol.



The countries covered in the bioethanol market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

