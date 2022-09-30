Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Vessels Make It Through Hurricane Undamaged; Crew Helps Numerous Others Through Storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”), (trading as OTC:BLIS), is pleased to announce that its vessels not only survived intact, ready for continued operations, but our Crew helped numerous others survive the night through plus 100 mph winds, and six foot waves in our marina, as numerous vessels sank in Ft. Pierce, Florida. TSR’s vessels, including the R/V Bellows, our 71 Foot mother ship, made it through Hurricane Ian, completely undamaged, as our Captain Tim Wilson and Chief Engineer Frank Gauthier, manned the vessel, keeping the dock area lit with lights and power, and helped rescue and protect numerous persons from their vessels, through the night and early morning of Sep. 29th. TSR sends our best wishes to all those affected, as our Crews and main vessel will continue to help in the salvage of other vessels and are ready to continue projects and ongoing surveys on sites.

In the aftermath of the devastation of Hurricane Ian, TSR and all our Partners, Crew and Leadership wish safety and prayers to those affected by this fantastic storm. TSR, through the efforts of our crew, being Captain Wilson and Engineer Gauthier, not only was able to protect our main salvage and mother vessel the R/V Bellows, but they provided safety to numerous others at the Marina at Ft. Pierce through the night as numerous vessels sank and were severely damaged. Bellows provided continuous power, light for dock area, and help numerous other boat owners through the night. TSR will continue to assist others in salvage of vessels and property, and will be able to continue operations through survey of buried and uncovered artifacts and treasure on shore and off shore sites on the East Coast of Florida.

TSR will continue operations, even after the end of the “traditional” season for most operators and companies, on a number of sights off the East Coast of Florida, taking advantage of calm weather periods, and continue gathering artifacts for sale through NFT sales of objects, and will commit to portions of sales to hurricane recovery and assistance efforts. TSR sees the efforts of our crew in helping to save others as nothing less than heroic.