STAFFORD, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellPay and Klarna have partnered to offer consumers more flexible payment options.

"Buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans are quickly changing how consumers today pay for products and services. About 20% of U.S. consumers are currently using BNPL." (Source: https://www.pymnts.com/bnpl/2022/millennials-interested-in-bank-backed-bnpl-plans-if-available). To ensure that CellPay consumers benefit from this changing trend, CellPay has partnered with Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, to offer Klarna's interest-free, Pay in 4 services at the checkout. The payment option enables CellPay customers to split their payments into four, interest-free payments spread out over six weeks.

This is the first time U.S. customers, especially underbanked, will be able to pay for prepaid cell phone minutes over time, allowing them to keep connected with their loved ones with greater flexibility. Interest-free Buy Now, Pay Later is a smarter, fairer alternative to high-interest credit and gives consumers the flexibility and convenience to manage their money and budget. When a CellPay customer splits the cost of their purchase into four smaller payments with Klarna, they will never pay any interest ever.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com

About CellPay

CellPay, a fast-growing & unique fintech solution provider for unbanked/undocumented and underbanked, is a large and established player in the prepaid industry. CellPay provides an alternate, fast and convenient way to refill prepaid wireless, including international top-ups and bill payments. CellPay customers can buy prepaid refills and services to enjoy their favorite T.V. shows and music, or play games from anywhere, at any time, using whatever payment method they prefer. CellPay provides a platform, similar to eBay/amazon, for wireless dealers (mobile phone operators) to streamline refills and product sales online and offline. Having established itself as a leading player in the industry, CellPay is in a unique position to aggressively offer an end-to-end turn-key POS solution that is stable, reliable, secure, and simple. CellPay's electronic distribution method presents retailers with a unique combination of unlimited supply coupled with no inventory costs. CellPay has recently added Gift Cards and International Top-up services to their existing product line.

Contact Information:

Peter Jasani

pj@getcellpay.com

2814157375



