Alpharetta, Ga., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL



Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022 (the “Quarterly Report”) will be posted on the Company's website on or before Friday, October 7, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company’s operating results for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number:

(800) 225-9448

(203) 518-9708



Conference ID:

AWHQ322

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and will be available for 31 days.

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

