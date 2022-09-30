Arbswap Launches the Nova Accelerator to Support Arbitrum’s Ecosystem Growth

Singapore, Singapore, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbswap, the Arbitrum-native automated market maker decentralized exchange, has seen a significant amount of progress over the past months. Following the migration of its contracts to the Arbitrum Nova network, Arbswap has recently launched the Nova Accelerator with support from Old Fashion Research, a multi-strategy blockchain investment fund. By establishing the Accelerator, Arbswap has set out to support the growth of Arbitrum Nova's ecosystem through investments and advisory services for projects building on the platform. According to Arbswap, the Nova Accelerator aims to invest $10 million in the Arbitrum Nova ecosystem.



About Arbswap and Arbitrum Nova

Arbitrum Nova is an Arbitrum Layer-2 scaling solution that optimizes ultra-low-cost transactions while offering strong security guarantees. Being the first Arbitrum chain built on its AnyTrust technology, Arbitrum Nova is meant to serve applications that handle high volumes of price-sensitive transactions, such as gaming, social and decentralized exchanges.

As a decentralized exchange, Arbswap aims to offer maximum security and affordability to users swapping tokens on its DEX. Arbitrum Nova boasts its high security and low transaction costs even at high volumes, so Arbswap's swift decision to migrate to Nova is sure to serve as a significant first mover advantage over other exchanges with "high" transaction costs of the Arbitrum One chain. Furthermore, the various DeFi tools offered by Arbswap such as liquidity mining, staking pools, and Dasher, a launchpad product that bootstraps new Arbitrum Nova projects through vested token sales, make Arbswap a very attractive DEX for various market participants.

Combined with Dasher, the Nova Accelerator has allowed Arbswap to position itself as a powerful force in the Arbitrum universe, offering projects building on Arbitrum Nova a way to both finance and launch their products through the Arbswap ecosystem.

