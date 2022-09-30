CHAR Technologies in Spotlight With Federal Methane Strategy

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian government recently released Faster and Further: Canada’s Methane Strategy ; its plan to reduce the emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas many times more harmful than carbon dioxide.



CHAR Technologies Ltd.’s (“CHAR” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: YES) proprietary High Temperature Pyrolysis (HTP) technology can contribute to methane reduction in two of the three industry sectors that are the focus of the federal plan: the waste sector by processing biodegradable materials diverted from landfills and other disposal sites, and the agricultural sector by processing animal manure and crop residues. The Company’s HTP systems transform this waste into renewable natural gas and green hydrogen, as well as high-value solid carbon that can be used to replace fossil coal or as an agricultural soil enhancement.

CHAR is included in Faster and Further as part of a spotlight on Canadian cleantech firms. CHAR was identified as one of several “notable examples of Canadian methane tech firms” who are helping Canada reduce methane emissions and meet its climate goals while benefiting the economy through the creation of new green sector jobs.

“CHAR’s High Temperature Pyrolysis systems can play an important role in preventing methane emissions and creating a circular economy,” said CHAR CEO Andrew White, “In addition to creating valuable products by ‘up-cycling’ organic waste, HTP also mitigates the methane emissions that would occur by leaving the waste unprocessed.”

“Reducing methane emissions is one of the success stories of Canada’s climate action to date, and will continue to pay dividends because it is both cost-effective and critical to fighting climate change. Canadian industries, as well as our scientists and researchers, have the expertise and experience to go faster and further in reducing this potent greenhouse gas. We have already made significant progress to reduce methane emissions in Canada, and I look forward to doing even more both at home and abroad.” – The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Contact

Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

Mark Korol, Chief Financial Officer

E: m.korol@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521 3654

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing in organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development, custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

Links:

GOV Press Release: https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/news/2022/09/canada-releases-faster-and-further-canadas-methane-strategy2.html

Publication Landing Page: https://publications.gc.ca/site/eng/9.915545/publication.html

Report: https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2022/eccc/En4-491-2022-eng.pdf

