Sensitive Toothpaste Global Market Report 2022

KGaA, Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse SA, Squigle Inc, Dabur India Ltd., Amway International Inc, Coswell SpA, Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, and Oral Essentials Inc.



The global sensitive toothpaste market is expected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2021 to $1.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The sensitive toothpaste market is expected to grow to $1.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The sensitive toothpaste market consists of sales of sensitive toothpaste by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce dental hypersensitivity towards certain stimuli, such as hot or cold sensations. Sensitive toothpaste contains ingredients such as potassium nitrate, stannous fluoride, and strontium chloride that are capable of blocking and building resistance in tooth nerves or sensors that respond to heat, cold, and sugar regularly used over a period of time.



The main types of sensitive toothpaste are highly sensitive toothpaste, and low sensitive toothpaste.Highly sensitive toothpaste is used for relieving hypersensitivity of teeth by using toothpaste on a daily basis.



Highly sensitive toothpaste contains active ingredients such as potassium nitrate, stannous fluoride, and strontium chloride, which block or desensitize dentinal tubules and provide tooth pain relief. The various distribution channels include supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and online that are used in residential and commercial sectors.



North America was the largest region in the sensitive toothpast market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the sensitive toothpaste market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the number of dental problems among adults and children is expected to propel the growth of the sensitive toothpaste market going forward.Dental problems are caused by a range of modified risk factors such as a change in lifestyle, which includes an increase in sugar consumption, poor oral hygiene among adults and children, a rise in tobacco and alcohol use among youths, and others.



The sensitive toothpaste contains active ingredients that help in strengthening the enamel of the teeth, reducing the risk of cavities and protecting oral health. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a US-based specialized agency for international public health, in 2022, approximately 3.5 billion people will be suffering from oral diseases, which are posing a major health burden on many countries. Therefore, the increase in dental problems among adults and children is driving the growth of the sensitive toothpaste market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the sensitive toothpaste market.Major companies operating in the sensitive toothpaste market are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Davids Natural Toothpaste Inc., a US-based company operating in natural oral care, launched an advanced David’s Sensitive Whitening Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste, a high-performance sensitive toothpaste that repairs enamel and relieves sensitive teeth. This premium-sensitive toothpaste is incorporated and utilizes nano-hydroxyapatite that was developed by NASA for astronauts to repair and regenerate bone and enamel in a zero-gravity environment in space. David’s Sensitive Whitening Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste is capable of repairing the sensitivity of the tooth by using hydroxyapatite depositing inside the passageways to the nerves and forming bio-active bonds on the inner tooth surface to plug the tubules to stop sensitivity. Additionally, it will micro scratches on the tooth surface to restore enamel.



In January 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Company, a US-based company operating in the consumer products sector, acquired Hello Products LLC for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Colgate-Palmolive Company aims to strengthen its natural oral care product portfolio, including adult and kid toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, and others, and expand its reach more globally.



Hello Products LLC is a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings, a US-based company operating in premium oral care brands.



The countries covered in the sensitive toothpaste market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

