Optical Communication and Networking Global Market Report 2022

The global optical communication and networking market is expected to grow from $20.32 billion in 2021 to $22.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The optical communication and networking market is expected to reach $27.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The optical communication and networking market consists of sales of optical communication and networking services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to transmit data over fiber cables at light speed, making it ideal for low-latency and middle-mile connections covering great distances. Optical communications and networking technologies are playing an increasingly important role in interconnecting a large variety of IT resources over globally distributed autonomous network systems to facilitate cost-effective information exchange and processing.



The main types of components in optical communication and networking are optical fiber, optical transceiver, optical switch, optical amplifier, optical circulator, and others.Optical fiber refers to technology that transmits information along with glass or plastic fiber.



A fiber optic cable contains a varying number of glass fibers. The different technologies include wavelength division multiplexing (WDM), synchronous optical network (SONET), and fiber channel that are employed in telecommunication, data broadcasting, commercial governmental enterprises, defense, information technology, and other end users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the optical communication and networking in 2021.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the optical communication and networking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for the internet is expected to propel the growth of the optical communication and networking market going forward.Due to increasing digital media and a shift towards working from home environment, the demand for internet is increasing.



Optical communications and networking technologies are playing an increasingly important role in interconnecting a large variety of IT resources over globally distributed autonomous network systems to facilitate cost-effective information exchange and processing. For instance, in 2021, according to a report released by the International Telecommunication Union, a Switzerland-based digital technology provider, a total of 4.9 billion people around the world use the internet, which is equivalent to 63% of the world’s total population. It increased by around 17% when compared with 2019. Therefore, the increasing demand for the internet is driving the growth of the optical communications and networking market.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the optical communication and networking market.Major companies operating in the optical communication and networking sector are focused on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, ADVA, a Germany-based telecommunications equipment company, launched a new BiDi pluggable device, named MicroMux, which helps in supporting single-fiber operations and delivering improved signal range of up to 40km.MicroMux works on Edge BiDi (Bidirectional) ideal technology, which increases 10GbE (Gigabit Ethernet) optical interfaces.



This helps in connectivity deployments in wireless and wireline access networks. This helps to increase the bandwidth.



In March 2020, Ribbon Communications Inc., a US-based software development company, acquired ECI Telecom Group Ltd. for a deal amount of $436 million. Through this acquisition, Ribbon increased the scope of its operations and now offers 5G data services as well as network analytics, intelligence, and security capabilities. ECI Telecom Group Ltd. is an Israel-based company that manufactures telecommunications equipment and packet-optical transport devices.



The countries covered in the optical communication and networking market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

