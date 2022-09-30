Impact 21 Brings Kelly Schimmel Fink to the Team

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, welcomes Kelly Schimmel-Fink to the team as a Senior Program Manager. In this role, Schimmel-Fink will play a key role in client relations, resource management, and project quality assurance. She will manage project administration, helping teams through strategy development, execution, and implementation to assure that clients achieve their goals on time and on budget.

"Kelly's strong knowledge of the convenience and fuel retailing industry, along with her project management, marketing, and communications expertise is of incredible value to Impact 21 and our clients. We are very excited to have her on our team," said Impact 21 CEO, Lisa Biggs.

Schimmel-Fink comes to Impact 21 with a proven track record of successful, efficient communication and marketing strategies. She develops comprehensive plans and a seamless process by pulling platforms together, implementing data tracking capabilities, conducting industry research, and analyzing data to measure success.

"I'm very excited to join the Impact 21 family and work among some of the best-in-class of the retail and fuel industries. Returning to the industry that I've been so passionate about for more than two decades warms my heart. I look forward to supporting Impact 21's clients in the ever-changing markets in which they operate," said Schimmel-Fink.

Most recently, Schimmel-Fink served as Principal at Kace Consulting, LLC, where she implemented strategies, practices, and automation to improve overall productivity. She collaborated with c-suite executives, leading project teams managing and vendor relations.

Schimmel-Fink's industry connections run deep as she served in roles with both the Fuels Institute, as a Communications & Marketing Consultant, and at NACS, The Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, for nearly 20 years. As Senior Director of Political Engagement at NACS, she was recognized for her talents, receiving numerous awards for her work in government relations and advocacy.

