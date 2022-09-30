Volunteer Nurses Needed to Serve in Peru

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) is seeking volunteer licensed nurses for its community health programs in Peru in 2023. Volunteers must be fluent in both English and Spanish and are required to serve for at least three months in-person or remotely.

“Volunteering for CMMB is a way to put your values and skills into action to help create healthier lives,” said Marcia Grand Ortega, manager of CMMB’s volunteer program. “You can make a positive difference and build a longstanding legacy in Peru. Our volunteers repeatedly tell us that it was a life-changing experience for them.”

For more than 50 years, the faith-based global health organization has been providing health services to women and children in under-served communities in Peru. A variety of factors contribute to the poor health of mothers and children in these communities, including limited access to health services, lack of basic nutrition knowledge, few financial resources and poor sanitation.

CMMB currently runs community health programs in Huancayo in the central highlands, and in Trujillo, where many people have migrated from the nearby coastal desert communities.

CMMB’s volunteer nurses use their training to help transform lives every day. The nurse specialties most needed in Peru include community health, developmental disability, mental health, midwifery, nurse education, nutrition, obstetrics, pediatrics, perinatal, nurse educators and public health. In addition, nurses with extensive clinical experience in staff development and skills training are desired.

A typical day for a volunteer nurse would include a variety of duties. Those duties might range from conducting home visits and community outreach programs; to providing health advice to local staff and community health agents; to consulting with local healthcare team members on patient care plans.

Interested in volunteering? Apply here.

Catholic Medical Mission Board: CMMB provides long-term medical and development aid to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to healthcare. Focusing on women’s and children’s health, we deliver sustainable health services in Haiti, Kenya, Peru, South Sudan and Zambia. For over a century, we have worked to strengthen and support communities through healthcare programs and initiatives, the placement of volunteers, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies. Over the last 10 years, CMMB’s Medical Donations Program has distributed more than $5 billion worth of medicines and medical supplies to 83 countries across the globe.

