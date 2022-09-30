New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323873/?utm_source=GNW





The global critical infrastructure protection market is expected to grow from $128.95 billion in 2021 to $139.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The critical infrastructure protection market is expected to grow to $175.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.



The critical infrastructure protection market consists of the sales of critical infrastructure protection services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the concept of protecting networks, assets, and systems working for the security of various industries across the nation.It makes sure that organizations in sectors including agriculture, energy, food, and transportation have their essential infrastructure protected from cyber threats, natural disasters, and terrorist threats.



Physical safety and cybersecurity are two types of critical infrastructure.



The main types of critical infrastructure protection are solutions and services.The solutions to critical infrastructure protection refer to an answer to a problem.



It helps us change our negative state into the desired state. The different types of security technologies include network security, physical security, and others that are employed in the commercial sector, telecom, chemical and manufacturing, oil and gas, and other verticals.



North America was the largest region in the critical infrastructure protection market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the critical infrastructure protection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the adoption of cloud technology and IoT devices is expected to propel the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market going forward.The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of physical items that uses software and other technologies to connect to devices and systems over the web for transferring data and using cloud technology for storing and accessing data over the internet instead of a computer hard drive.



In critical infrastructure, cloud computing provides confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and compliance with applicable standards.For instance, according to Rapyder, an India-based cloud services and solutions company, as of November 2020, more than 79% of organizations have adopted multi-cloud technology.



Therefore, the increase in the adoption of cloud technology and IoT is driving the demand for critical infrastructure protection.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the critical infrastructure protection market.Major companies operating in the critical infrastructure protection sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in February 2022, Forcepoint, a US-based software company, launched Forcepoint One, a cloud platform developed with zero trust and SASE (Secure access service edge) technologies.This product enables organizations to protect their infrastructures by managing one set of policies from a single console.



Users can manage a wide variety of security services while reducing costs and managing over 50-point products. This platform is an all-in-one security platform that is simplified for traditional and remote workforces and allows them controlled access to information on the web, cloud, or any private applications.



In May 2022, Parsons Corp, a US-based technology company focused on defense, intelligence, security, and infrastructure engineering, acquired Xator Corporation for $400 million.Through this acquisition, Xator would increase Parsons’ customer base by bringing distinct technical capabilities in critical infrastructure protection, counter unmanned aircraft systems, intelligence and cyber solutions, biometrics, and global threat assessment and operations.



Also, it is expected to increase Parsons’ footprint in the Special Operations Command, the intelligence community, federal civilian clients, and international critical infrastructure markets while opening up new customer access at the State Department. Xator Corporation is a US-based provider of mission-focused solutions addressing critical infrastructure protection, enterprise technology and cybersecurity, mission and training, and national security requirements.



The countries covered in the critical infrastructure protection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

