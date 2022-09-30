New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anomaly Detection Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323871/?utm_source=GNW





The global anomaly detection market is expected to grow from $3.83 billion in 2021 to $4.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The anomaly detection market is expected to grow to $8.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%.



The anomaly detection market consists of sales anomaly detection by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the detection of fraud in financial transactions, manufacturing units, computer network intrusion detection, and aircraft monitoring sensor readings.An anomaly detection refers to a set of data conducted to identify unexpected and abnormal events in the data set, which is different from the regular data set.



Anomaly detection can detect critical points, unwanted errors, and opportunities in the data set, which can be used for the smooth functioning of various operations in organizations.



The main types of components in anomaly detection are services and solutions.Solution anomaly detection refers to a set of activities conducted for the development and sales of anomaly detection tools to provide solutions in the organization.



Anomaly detection solutions are software that is commonly used by various firms using or managing large databases to provide smooth functioning of business operations.The anomaly detection is deployed on cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models and use several technologies such as big data analytics, data mining and business intelligence, machine learning and artificial intelligence.



The various applications include intrusion detection, fraud detection, defect detection, and system health monitoring. It is employed in various verticals such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, IT and telecom, government, aerospace, and defense, medical care, and others.



North America was the largest region in the anomaly detection market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the anomaly detection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The anomaly detections market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Anomaly detections market statistics, including anomaly detections industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an anomaly detections market share, detailed Anomaly detections market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anomaly detections industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The increasing number of connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the anomaly detection market going forward.Connected devices are physical smart devices that can be connected via the internet with each other to share data and information within an organization.



Anomaly detection is commonly used on connected devices for monitoring the devices connected to a network and to protect data traffic in an organization or household.For instance, according to an article published by DataProt, a US-based website dedicated to providing information about cybersecurity products, in 2021, there were more than 10 billion active connected devices in the world which are expected to surpass 25 billion connected devices by 2030.



Therefore, the growing number of connected devices is driving the growth of the anomaly detection market.



Technology advancement is a trend gaining popularity in the anomaly detection market.The major companies operating in the anomaly detection market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in February 2020, Cisco Systems, a US-based technology company, introduced its advanced new machine learning capabilities for IoT control management known as Cisco Cyber Vision.It is based on the Cisco IOx network operating system, which offers both information technology (IT) and operational technology solutions capable of collaborating to provide cyber threat protection within existing IT security tools and industrial operations.



It would be used to optimize billing and improve data security by providing anomaly detection and smart billing options in connectivity management platforms for clients using new wireless technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and new advanced IoT industrial devices, increasing customer satisfaction.



In November 2021, Progress Software Corporation, a US-based software company, acquired Kemp Technologies for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Progress would extend its capabilities with the addition of Application Experience management to its portfolio of market-leading products in DevOps, Application Development, Data Connectivity, and Digital Experience.



Kemp Technologies is a US-based company that provides anomaly detection services.



The countries covered in the anomaly detection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323871/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________