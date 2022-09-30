New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport Security Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323870/?utm_source=GNW

The global airport security market is expected to grow from $11.79 billion in 2021 to $13.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The airport security market is expected to reach $18.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The airport security market consists of sales of airport security by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the procedures and methods used to protect passengers, personnel, aircraft, and airport property from harm caused by accident or malice, crime, and other dangers.Airport security is a set of measures and people and material resources aimed at protecting civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference such as terrorism, sabotage, threats to life and property, false threat communication, bombing, and so on.



It tries to keep these risks at bay by using various methods of scanning.



The main types of technologies in the airport security market are access control, cybersecurity, perimeter security, screening and scanning, surveillance, real-time locating systems (RTLS), and others.Access control refers to a data security process that enables organizations to manage authorized people to access corporate data and resources.



Secure access control uses policies that verify users and ensure control access levels that are granted to users.Also, helps in easy access to data.



The various application includes a civilian and commercial airport and military airport. These are used to protect civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference such as terrorism, and sabotage.



North America was the largest region in the airport security market in 2021. The regions covered in the airport security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in new airport building operations and facilities improvements is contributing to the growth of the airport security market.Airport building operations and facilities improvements refer to the improvements in the infrastructure of the airport as well as the facilities such as arrival, departure, check-in, airport staff, and so on.



With the growth in population, air traffic, and increasing demand for the modernization of the infrastructure there has been an increase in new airport building operations and facilities improvements. For instance, in May 2021, Raytheon Technologies was awarded a USD 318 million contract by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to deploy checked baggage screening machines at all federally managed airports. This five-year contract covers the expansion of equipment at about 430 federal airports across the country. It will also strengthen the terminals’ security and reduce any potential hazard to the numerous stakeholders on-site. Therefore, the increase in new airport building operations and facilities improvements will drive the growth of the airport security market.



Technological advancements including RFID baggage reconciliation systems, remote check-ins, e-gates, and sensor equipment advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airport security market. According to a report by PR Newswire, 2020 OSI Systems, Inc., a US-based developer of security and inspection systems, announced that its security division was awarded multiple contracts for approximately $93 million from an international government customer to provide various Rapiscan X-ray cargo and vehicle inspection systems, luggage and parcel inspection systems, trace detection systems, and maintenance and support services. Their Itemiser 5X has met the requirements to be listed on the TSA’s Air Cargo Screening Technology List as Approved technology (ACSTL). The Detector’s cargo capabilities can be used for cargo screening operations outside of the United States. This launch represents another step forward in OSI’s portfolio.



In April 2021, Allied Universal, a US-based security and facility services company acquired G4S plc for $4 billion (£3.8 billion). With this acquisition, Allied Universal aims to deliver the highest value proposition to customers in the security industry. G4S is a UK-based security company, specializing in the provision of security services and solutions to customers.



The countries covered in the airport security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

