Gasboy Launches Site PRIME® and Truck PRIME Fuel Management Systems

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gasboy, the industry leader in fleet fueling technology solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of the Gasboy Site PRIME and Truck PRIME into the PRIME Suite of Fuel Management Solutions.

Site PRIME is Gasboy’s latest innovative fuel management system designed specifically to cater to the needs of smaller form factor fleet operations, while maintaining the robust capabilities of the PRIME Product Suite. Site PRIME tracks and records all fuel site activities including authorizations, transactions, inventories and features easy-to-use driver authorization methods including contactless tag reader, proprietary card swipe, wireless gateway for FuelPoint, and Wi-Fi for the new Fuel & Drive mobile application. These new offerings are designed to interface with any fuel pump or dispenser and communicate via LAN or internal cellular connectivity. Site PRIME Integrates seamlessly with the EKOS cloud software for real-time reporting to manage the entire fleet fueling ecosystem and completes the PRIME Family product suite to meet the needs of any fleet operation.

Truck PRIME is Gasboy’s newest fuel management system for mobile fleet fueling applications. The Truck Prime leverages the robust functionality of the Site PRIME, and fully integrates into your mobile fuel truck, catering to fuel management needs in a non-stationary environment regardless of the complexity.

“We are continually investing in our platform offerings to deliver innovative fuel management solutions to the rapidly evolving needs of fleet operators and growing complexity across the fleet management value stream” said Will Quaglieri, General Manager for Gasboy. “We are tremendously excited to release the Site PRIME and Truck PRIME Systems as the newest additions to Gasboy’s unmatched offering of dispensers, fuel management systems, vehicle identification technology and industry leading fuel management software.”

To learn more about Gasboy’s PRIME suite of Fuel Management Solutions, visit www.gasboy.com.

About Gasboy

Gasboy is the leading brand of equipment and turnkey solutions for fleet operators. Gasboy fleet management systems include the industry's most comprehensive selection of commercial electronic and mechanical fuel dispensers, site controllers, fleet management software, island card readers and cardlock systems, and wireless vehicle identification systems. Solutions provide 24-hour unattended fueling capabilities to fleets and retail marketers. Gasboy provides innovative, efficient, cost-effective solutions to meet your needs for fueling, controlling, and managing your fleet.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations. We offer the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability.

Attachment