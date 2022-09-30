Fresh Roots ‘Make It Sow’ Campaign Extended Through Thanksgiving

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiming to raise $75,000 to continue developing its transformative youth programming, Fresh Roots Urban Farm is extending its annual ‘Make It Sow’ fundraising campaign through October 10, 2022. The campaign was originally scheduled to end on September 6, but it has only reached 35% of its goal. This non-profit community organization is short on critical funds needed to nurture and grow the organization’s incredibly impactful youth programs. Donations to Fresh Roots Make it Sow campaign can be made at https://donate-can.keela.co/fresh-roots-before-sunset-fundraiser-2022 .



“We continue to experience a high demand for our youth programs that empower young people to connect with both their community and the food on their plate,” explains Alexa Pitoulis, Fresh Roots Executive Director. “As people prepare to give thanks for the incredible bounty our province has provided them, we hope this will prompt them to reflect on the importance of food education and local production, and make a generous donation to support Fresh Roots.”

Fresh Roots grows food on schoolyards in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland in tandem with offering a progressive work and leadership youth-development curriculum centred around helping young people build meaningful connections with the land, food, and each other. These programs engage diverse high-school-aged youth in employment readiness, as well as post-secondary and early career-aged youth in seasonal employment and internships.

Participants gain hands-on experience in all aspects of running a social-enterprise farm including growing, sharing, and selling healthy food as well as conceptualizing and delivering educational programming through Fresh Roots farm-based field-trip and summer-camp programs. The non-profit organization is committed to recruiting youth from diverse academic backgrounds and life experiences. Fresh Roots nurtures these young people as they develop vital self-confidence and leadership skills through the process of growing food for their community. Beginning the program as participants, youth continue on to become mentors before rising to the challenge of seasonal positions that Fresh Roots tailor for them to offer increasing responsibility and learning.

The Make It Sow campaign is live, and donations can be made at Fresh Roots’ Keela fundraising page .

Fresh Roots Urban Farm Society

GROWING FOOD AND COMMUNITY! Fresh Roots sprouted in 2009, and created the first schoolyard market farm in Canada at David Thompson Secondary in 2010, and now has four farms across metro-Vancouver. This non-profit organization and registered charity cultivates engaging farms and programs that catalyze healthy eating, ecological stewardship, and community celebration. Fresh Roots utilizes school farms as outdoor, hands-on learning classrooms that provide youth with opportunities for inquiry-based and cross-curricular learning, volunteering, leadership development, and job skills training. Fresh Roots envisions a world where everyone has access to healthy food, land, and community. Learn more at freshroots.ca .

