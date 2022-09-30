North America Handsomely Leads Global Anastomosis Devices Market Owing to Presence of Key Players & Established Healthcare Infrastructure: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sales of anastomosis devices is currently valued at US$ 3.86 billion.



The need for anastomosis devices is expected to increase over the coming years because of the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal and cardiovascular disorders across the world.

The biggest cause of mortality worldwide, according to WHO, is cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which claim 17.9 million lives annually.

Furthermore, it states that, heart attacks and strokes account for 85% of these fatalities. The most prevalent form of heart disease is coronary heart/artery disease (CHD/CAD), and over 805,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year.

Such life-threatening disorders need to be treated surgically, which increases the use of anastomosis devices during these procedures.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7730

Due to the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal diseases that require bowel resection, the gastrointestinal surgery segment is expected to experience substantial growth over the projected period. Due to the existence of well-organized reimbursement policies, the expanding base of the target audience, well-established healthcare facilities, and the local presence of a significant number of key companies, North America is at the forefront of the worldwide market.

It is a crucial stage of a surgical process with a significant risk of complications, necessitating the employment of extremely sophisticated and effective tools. Furthermore, significant efforts have been made to facilitate the formation of graft-to-coronary anastomosis with the introduction of off-pump coronary artery bypass transplantation and minimally-invasive coronary artery bypass grafting.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of anastomosis devices are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% during the next 5 years.

The global anastomosis devices market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 5.31 billion by 2027.

China’s anastomosis devices market is expected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2027.

Global sales of reusable anastomosis devices are predicted to rise at an impressive CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2027.

Need for Qualified Medical Workers to Ensure Best Possible Use of Products

In this sector, a critical element directly influencing procedural outcomes is the demand for knowledgeable and qualified personnel. The integrity of staple lines and tissue compression during wound closure is crucial for creating stable anastomoses; improper use of surgical staplers owing to inexperience and ignorance raises the risk of potentially fatal harm to patients.

Also, as tissues vary in thickness, effective tissue compression is entirely dependent on tissue type and thickness, so surgeons must take tissue compression and staple height into account. However, a lot of surgeons are unaware of which size staples to use for which kinds of surgeries.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7730

Key Segments in Anatomosis Devices Industry Research

By Product Type : Disposable Reusable

By Application : Cardiovascular Surgeries Gastrointestinal Surgeries Other Surgeries

By End Use : Hospitals Ambulatory Care Centers Clinics Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Competitive Landscape

There are several key players in the moderately competitive anastomosis devices market. To compete with the products that are popular in the market, a few of the major competitors are creating advanced products and technologies.

For instance, Ethicon introduced its ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Circular Stapler in September 2019, which makes use of a novel Gripping Surface and 3D Stapling Technologies. The stapler is made to lessen leaks while maintaining perfusion.





During the projected period, such new introductions are anticipated to propel the expansion of the worldwide anastomosis devices market. Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, Getinge AB, Johnson & Johnson, and Baxter International Inc. are a few of the businesses currently ruling the market.

Quick Buy: Anatomosis Devices Market Research Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7730

Winning Strategy

To increase their market penetration, major market players use a variety of techniques, including distribution agreements and product innovation. The development of cutting-edge innovations in anastomosis devices will be driven by the rising demand for healthier patient outcomes, which encourages market expansion.

In the United States, heart disease is the leading cause of death. Cardiovascular disease claims one life in the United States every 34 seconds.

For instance, in October 2020, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and others invested in GI Windows Corp., which raised US$ 16.4 million in a Series A-1 capital round. The money was used to advance the company's anastomosis technological development and clinical studies.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anastomosis devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (disposable, reusable), application (cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory care centers, clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Speech Generating Devices Market - The global speech generating devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 205 Mn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10% through 2031. Demand for text-to-speech devices is high and set to remain so, increasing at a CAGR of 9%.

Phototherapy Devices Market - The global phototherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 750 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 0.2% share of the overall medical devices market. Sales of phototherapy devices are slated to surge at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

Radiotherapy Devices Market – The global radiotherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 5 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 4% share of the overall oncology devices market. Sales of radiotherapy equipment are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 10 Bn by 2031.

Dermatology Devices Market - Revenue from the global dermatology devices market reached US$ 12 Bn in 2020, and the market is predicted to reach US$ 39 Bn by 2031. This data has been analyzed in a recently updated study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. As per the study, the dermatology devices market is anticipated to surge at an impressive CAGR of around 12.5% over the next ten years.

Electrosurgery Devices Market - The global electrosurgery devices industry reached US$ 5.20 Billion in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 5.40 Billion in 2022. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 8 Billion.

About Us:

