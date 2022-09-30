CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Bid procedure, 2022-10-06
BondsSWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 195. SE0013546066. 2025-06-18

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 581, SE0013102043, 2026-12-16

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2612, SE0015987540, 2026-12-16

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5537, SE0013358447, 2027-06-16

 
Bid date2022-10-06
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)195: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

581: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

2612: 100 mln SEK +/-50 mln SEK

5537: 150 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)195: 200 mln SEK per bid

581: 200 mln SEK per bid

2612: 100 mln SEK per bid

5537: 150 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 10 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNot later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2022-10-10
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

