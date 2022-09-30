Global Plyo Box Market Is Expected to Generate $355.5 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plyo box market garnered $ $219.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $355.5 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (205 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17022

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $219.3 million Market Size in 2031 $355.5 million CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages in Report 205 Segments covered Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers An increase in awareness regarding physical fitness Advantages offered by plyo boxes such as increased heart and lung health, higher physical strength, endurance, and motor fitness improved muscle tone & strength, weight management, stronger bones, lower chance of osteoporosis, and better coordination, agility, and flexibility Opportunities Multiple benefits of plyo boxes, such as increased vertical jump, lessening load on the body, improved power and explosiveness, pistolsquat progressions, easy adjustability, and more box jumps Restraints Substantial risk of injury associated with plyometric training

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global plyo box market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of all sports activities, fitness centers, and gyms, especially in the initial period.

Later regulating bodies allowed few extensions to start production facilities that offer huge demand for home fitness equipment such as plyo boxes. As gyms and fitness centers were shut down, e-commerce gave a big uplift to home fitness accessories. During lockdown ecommerce played an important role in supply chain as compared to physical stores in selling equipment.

The pandemic caused a shift in consumer behavior, with more people opting for home fitness options.



The research provides detailed segmentation of the global plyo box market based on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17236

Based on product type, the wooden plyo box segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global plyo box market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the metal plyo box segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the commercial segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global plyo box market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the household segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global plyo box market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total plyo box market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17022

Leading market players of the global plyo box market analyzed in the research include Body Revolution, Escape Fitness, MYO Strength, Mirafit, Physical Company, SF HealthTech, Technogym, Titan Fitness, Universal Legguard Works, and Yes4All Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global plyo box market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.