Electronic Load Devices Market Is Expected to Generate $5.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electronic load devices market garnered $3.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.2 billion CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 438 Segments covered Type, Voltage, Current Type, Application, and Region. Drivers An increase in focus on consumer electronics manufacturing The ability of electronic load devices to boost the availability of wireless communications technology The solid performance of the electronic manufacturing industry Opportunities The presence of investment of the top companies in the renewable energy and electric vehicles Restraints The need for high capital to produce electronic load devices Lack of technical expertise & skills to adapt to the evolving digitalized market setting

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global electronic load devices market the market experienced lower than anticipated demand across all regions compared to that in the pre pandemic time. The global market exhibited a decline by about 20% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Owing to stringent lockdown restrictions, the manufacturing activities got severely affected, which hampered the market growth and profitability.

However, the market is expected to recover during the forecast period due to eased lockdown restrictions in most nations.

Furthermore, the major manufacturing giants launched various products related to consumer electronics which will lead to surge in the market growth after the pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global electronic load devices market based on type, voltage, current type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the modular segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electronic load devices market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the mainframe segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on voltage, the low segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global electronic load devices market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the high segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on current type, the DC segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global electronic load devices market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the AC segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total electronic load devices market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global electronic load devices market analyzed in the research include AMETEK, Ainuo Instrument CO., Ltd, B&K Precision Corporation, Chroma ATE, Chroma Systems Solutions Inc., FDK Corporation, General Electric, Good Will Instrument Co., Ltech Electronic Co. Ltd, Keysight Technologies, Kikusui Electronics Corporation, Matsudada Precision, National Instrument, NFCorp, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Tektronix, Teledyne Technologies Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global electronic load devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

