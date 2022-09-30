Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Is Expected to Generate $18.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial ventilation equipment market garnered $9.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $18.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9.0 billion Market Size in 2031 $18.2 billion CAGR 7.3% No. of Pages in Report 257 Segments covered Ventilation Type, System Type, End User Industry, and Region. Drivers Growth in population in developing economies such as China, India, the U.S., and others Increase in industrial construction Rise in concern regarding air quality such as low indoor air quality Surge in construction of green buildings Strengthened government regulations regarding carbon emission Opportunities Introduction of advanced ventilation equipment for improvement of air quality Restraints High price of ventilation equipment

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global industrial ventilation equipment market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production of many products in the industrial ventilation equipment market.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to reduce in the future with the introduction of the vaccine for COVID-19 on the market. This has led to the reopening of industrial ventilation equipment companies at their full-scale capacities. This is expected to help the market recover by the end of 2022.

After COVID-19 infection cases begin to decline, industrial ventilation equipment manufacturers must focus on protecting their staff, operations, and supply networks to respond to urgent emergencies and establish new methods of working.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global industrial ventilation equipment market based on Ventilation Type, System Type, End User Industry, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on ventilation type, the dilution ventilation segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global industrial ventilation equipment market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on system type, the air supply system segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the global industrial ventilation equipment market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the exhaust system segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use industry, the building products segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global industrial ventilation equipment market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total industrial ventilation equipment market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Top Players:

Leading market players of the global industrial ventilation equipment market analyzed in the research include Air System Components, Inc, Cincinnati Fan, EBMPAPST, Fläkt Group, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Howden Group, Johnson Controls International Plc, Loren Cook Company, Munters, Nanfang Ventilator Co., Ltd, Nortek Air Solutions, Polypipe, S&P USA Ventilation Systems, LLC, Systemair AB, Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd., and Yilida Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global industrial ventilation equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

