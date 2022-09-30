Flash Mob Heralds Diwali at Times Square Festival

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diwali at Times Square is back again at the biggest crossroads of the world, Times Square, on October 15, 2022. We are celebrating the diversity of India by showcasing the ‘Colors of India,’ dance performances of different states of India.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link:

This year, we commenced the festivities in a spectacular fashion, a flash mob in the center of Times Square. Twelve dancers, each wearing their own unique Indian garb, walked across Father Duffy Square, the iconic red steps in the background of Times Square. A growing crowd was immediately drawn to their colorful outfits, and the energy of excitement and anticipation began to grow. There was no hiding the “flash” for this flash mob. In moments, hundreds of onlookers had circled around these bright-eyed young dancers. And just like that, Diwali at Times Square had begun. The music, a blend of Bollywood and contemporary pop, began to play and the dancers jumped into action with flashy moves, bright smiles, and tight choreography. At one point, the dancers even lifted one of their own and spun her around like an acrobatic act. The ceremonial bow at the end of the performance was met with roaring applause. Senior instructors Lester Fernandes and Anitha Prakash, and other performers of Shiamak Davar Academy USA, introduced themselves and thanked the audience. And then called people up to dance with them in an impromptu dance workshop! The crowd was ecstatic, and the participants were full of energy and laughter, as Lester and Anitha led them through several dance moves.

The message these dancers were helping to bring is that Diwali at Times Square is back again to celebrate India’s rich art, culture, food, and diversity. The festival is on October 15th on 46th street and Broadway Plaza. The flash mob this year commenced the Diwali festival on the International Day of Peace. This year’s theme was “End Racism, Build Peace”. It involves creating a world in which people are treated equally, regardless of their race. The founder of the AR Helping Hands foundation, Naresh Kumar, said, "Diwali/Deepavali is a festival of knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and light over darkness. Diwali asks us all to bring into focus the light needed to conquer obstacles greater than ourselves, like societal ills born of ignorance and malintent, like racism."

Neeta Bhasin, CEO of EventGuru Inc., who conceptualized the festival in 2013, always believed that we are showcasing India’s rich art, culture, heritage, and diversity through music, dance, food, and entertainment.

Diwali, or Deepawali, is India's biggest and most important holiday of the year. The festival gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to welcome the New Year. Diwali celebrates the homecoming of Ram, an exiled prince, after his arduous and epic adventure to see the world, protect the ones he loves, and defeat the demon king, Ravana. The festival celebrates knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and enlightenment over obscurity. On Diwali day, we light a lamp called a Diya and invite good fortune into our lives. In this five-day festival, people shop for new things to help bring good fortune, decorate their homes with clay lamps and colorful patterns called Rangoli, share good food and sweets, set off fireworks, visit relatives and exchange gifts.

AR Helping Hands Foundation in association with Diwali at Times Square organization EventGuru Inc. is celebrating Diwali at Times Square, on October 15th, 2022, from 1PM to 9PM, featuring:

Diwali Bazaar: various unique vendors

‘Colors of India’ showcase: dance and musical performances from all different regions of India

Diya(lamp) lighting ceremony with a countdown on the One Times Square Tower

‘Light-up Times Square‘ Concert: iconic performances from national and international sensations

This truly one-of-a-kind festival is meant to be enjoyed by people of all ages and walks of life. Together we can spread a stronger message of love, peace, harmony, diversity, and inclusion.