Depenbrok Retires, Skiles Promoted to EVP, Chief Financial Officer with Town and Country Financial Corporation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Financial Corporation (OTC: TWCF) is happy to announce that Denise Skiles has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, following the retirement of Ed Depenbrok as of September 30, 2022.



Skiles joined Town and Country Bank in 1982 and has decades of experience in financial management, accounting and reporting, bank operations, and business analysis. Throughout her tenure at Town and Country Bank, Skiles has seen the company grow from $51 million in assets to approximately $900 million and expand throughout Central and Southern Illinois.

Town and Country Financial Corporation previously announced on August 23, 2022, an agreement to merge with HBT Financial, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“We are pleased to recognize Denise’s significant contributions to our company over the past 40 years through this well-deserved promotion to Chief Financial Officer,” said Micah Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Town and Country Financial Corporation. “She will lead our finance and accounting functions as our organization grows and evolves. Denise is one of the smartest and hardest-working people with whom I’ve ever worked. Her knowledge and commitment have been instrumental in our success.”

“I am excited to use my experience with the company in the Chief Financial Officer role,” says Skiles. “I look forward to growing in the position and assisting the company with our announced merger with HBT Financial, Inc. Ed has been an asset to the company, and I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Depenbrok joined Town and Country Bank as the interim Chief Financial Officer in 2020, bringing over 40 years of banking and leadership experience to the company. Using a combination of strategic planning, financial reporting, and business analysis skills, Ed has significantly contributed to the growth and success of Town and Country Financial Corporation.

“Ed has been an extended member of the Town and Country family for many years on a consulting basis,” said Bartlett. “We have benefited immensely from the last two years in which he served as our Chief Financial Officer on an employment basis. Ed’s professional, organized, and forward-looking approach to finance helped us achieve our high-performing status. We are grateful that Ed will continue to serve our organization as needed.”

“While my time as Chief Financial Officer for Town and Country Financial Corporation was short, I’ve worked as a consultant with the bank for 15 years,” said Depenbrok. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the wonderful team at Town and Country and am thankful for the many friendships developed over the years.”

About Town and Country Financial Corporation

Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois. While the Company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its 10 branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The Company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.