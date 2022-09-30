New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Profile of Tembici" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323895/?utm_source=GNW





Tembici was an early entrant in Brazil during the industry’s formative years, and over the course of a decade, it has become the market leader.



Operating an active fleet of more than 18,000 pedal and electric bikes, Tembici is at the forefront of bikesharing expansion in Latin America, with a consolidated presence in more than 10 cities across the region.



This study provides a strategic overview of the company’s business model, value proposition, and partner ecosystem to understand which factors, both internal and external, are driving its success and growth.



In addition, this research service explores challenges that Tembici is likely to face in the immediate future and during the long term, as well as opportunities for key stakeholders along the value chain.

